the launch of a Bitcoin ETF in the United States may be imminent

Mike McGlone, Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, believes it is only a matter of time before the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves the first ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) on Bitcoin.

On September 21, in an interview with Daniela Cambone, host of Stansberry Investor, McGlone said Canada is extending its competitive advantage over the United States after approving the 3iQ and Coinshares Bitcoin ETFs in April.

He pointed out that capital is flowing from the US to Canada’s institutional crypto products, including Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest. However, he believes that lawmakers in the United States will not stand by for long.

When asked about the timeframe on the potential approval of a US BTC ETF, McGlone said that It could happen “potentially by the end of October“. The analyst argues that it will likely be a futures-backed product, adding that it would open a “window of legitimacy for a huge influx of money“.

Citing the latest Bloomberg Intelligence report, McGlone reiterates that ETF approval could push Bitcoin to $ 100,000 as early as 2021.

YouTuber Lark Davis shares the price target identified by McGlone, highlighting how in the last quarters of the previous bull runs, which took place in 2013 and 2017, Bitcoin has always witnessed significant increases:

“#bitcoin is still heading towards $ 100,000 this year, the fourth quarter of 2013 and 2017 both saw rallies of + 300%. What would prompt BTC to do it again? A BTC ETF approved in the United States. “

While the number of applications received from potential issuers continues to grow, the SEC has yet to approve a crypto ETF. This month Fidelity Investments, a multinational financial services firm, lobbied the SEC to approve an ETP, claiming that the Bitcoin market has already reached the necessary maturity.