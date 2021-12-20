The launch of the Artemis I mission and the first NASA SLS flight to the Moon has been postponed again

Despite the delays and costs, it seemed that by now the big rocket NASA SLS (Space Launch System) for the Artemis I mission directed towards the moon was in the home straight for the launch. After renouncing the possibility of launch for November 2021, we moved on to hope for the departure of the first unmanned mission for February 2022 (between 12 and 27). This hypothesis is also now archived.

According to the latest official news released by the US space agency, there will be a new postponement of the launch of a few months to allow the replacement of a fundamental component. However, the launch is currently expected by 2022 also to avoid further complicating the situation.

NASA SLS and Artemis I: launch now scheduled between March and April

The latest information came in a press release where the situation is taken stock of NASA SLS And Artemis I. Currently the rocket (which has the Orion spacecraft on top) is located inside the large building called the VAB or Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center.

Tests that began shortly after the completion of the booster, center stage, upper stage and nacelle assembly resulted in a problem with one of the controller’s controllers. RS-25 engines. As explained “The flight controller acts as the brain for each RS-25 engine, communicating with the SLS rocket to provide precision engine control and internal diagnostics.”. Each of these controllers (there are four RS-25 motors) has two channels to provide a communication backup in the event of a failure. According to the tests, the B (secondary) channel of a controller did not turn on properly.

This is a new problem as that same controller, in previous tests run on NASA SLS, it had worked as expected by passing the Green Run test with the four engines running at maximum power for the set time. The only solution currently envisaged is to replace the controller.

Meanwhile the tests on NASA SLS they will continue (for the other components) while the technicians will begin the procedures to replace the faulty component. However, this will postpone the launch date from February to March or April (if there are no other problems). One problem is with solid fuel side boosters. These have a usage date after which they may no longer function properly. This date has passed. However, by mid-2022 they should be quite reliable, while if it is still delayed, further tests will need to be carried out to ensure its functionality.

