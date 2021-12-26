The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope is a success: the first image in 6 months

A truly special Christmas for scientists and enthusiasts from all over the world! The launch of the James Webb space telescope was a success after several postponements (the initial launch date was 2007) also in the last period, finally yesterday, December 25, 2021, the large telescope took off together with the Ariane 5 rocket.

Despite the great reliability of the Arianespace many held their breath until JWST it wasn’t actually far from the surface. As mentioned in the past, actually the launch is “alone” a part of its actual implementation. He had remembered it Thomas Zurbuchen (NASA associate administrator) in a previous post on the agency’s official blog. There will still be from “keep an eye on” this jewel of technology in the coming months.

The first image of the James Webb Space Telescope will be in 6 months

The launch of the space telescope it took place, as expected, yesterday at 13:20 (Italian time). The mission called VA256 will be one of the last to use the vector Ariane 5 which next year will be replaced by Ariane 6. To carry the over 6 tons of mass of JWST in orbit and then in the direction of the second Lagrange point it was exploited European spaceport from Kourou in French Guiana which is very close to the equator, making launching easier than launching bases towards the poles.

After just over a minute from the start, the rocket was already around 14 km of altitude with the two boosters with solid state propellant that separated just over two minutes and 70 km of altitude. As expected, the fairings opened at around 3’30 “with the James Webb space telescope who for the first time saw the light of the sun.

Signal reception at the Malindi station, managed by ASI

As expected, the station of Malindi (in Kenya), managed by ASI, received the Ariane’s signal 5 he was born in JWST subsequently giving way to NASA’s DSN antennas in Australia (in Canberra). The telescope separated from the second stage of the rocket at an altitude of 1400 km, around 27 minutes after take-off, to continue its journey of 1.5 million km. The solar panel was deployed around 30 minutes after launch.

The use of a solar panel compared, for example, to an RTG (as on the Martian rovers Curiosity and Perseverance) allows for reduced weight and lower infrared emission. Two fundamental characteristics for a telescope that will have part of the instrumentation cooled to a few Kelvin (MIRI for example will work at only 7 K).

Where to follow the journey of the JWST

There NASA has also made available an ad hoc site where you can follow the journey of the great James Webb space telescope. In general, it must be remembered that it will be necessary to wait for the completion of the initial configuration operations 29.5 days. There will be a lot of delicate operations to be done and that is why Zurbuchen he had emphasized that the launch was only part of the problems to be addressed.

For the first images instead we will have to wait about 6 months. There NASA at that point he will hold a press conference showing the latest news (currently the exact day has not been declared). The configuration of the mirrors and their alignment will be slow but very precise (inaccuracy less than 100 nm).

Gregory L. Robinson (Webb program director) said “The launch of the Webb Space Telescope is a pivotal moment: this is only the beginning for the Webb mission. We will now look at the long-awaited and critical 29 days at the limit of Webb. When the spacecraft unfolds in Space, Webb will implement the sequence. of the most difficult and complex deployment ever attempted in Space. Once commissioning is complete, we will see majestic images that will capture our imagination “.

We remind you that thanks to the James Webb space telescope and its sensitivity to infrared it will be possible to see “beyond” the blanket of dust that often surrounds planets and rising stars. Also, due to the Doppler effect and the redshift it will be possible to see “back in time” the first galaxies that formed after the Big Bang. Furthermore, with spectroscopy it will be possible to characterize the atmospheres of exoplanets. Sure, it took a lot of money (over $ 10 billion) and many years, but what lies ahead with the JWST it will be something amazing for the 5 (or 10) years of the mission.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!