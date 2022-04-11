The launch of the new Movistar WiFi 6 router is imminent

With some delay compared to its competitors, Movistar is now ready to launch its WiFi 6 router. We cannot forget that its current reference model has already been 6 years old, more than enough time for the evolution of technology to require a renovation . As we have said, in the Morgan Stanley Telecoms CTO Symposium 2021 We had the first details of this router that is known internally as HGU WiFi 6 and that will commercially arrive as Smart WiFi 6 from Movistar.

The router will be launched after Easter

The MitraStar GPT-2841GX4X5 v8 It is the model that hides behind this new router. Movistar once again trusts one of the manufacturers that provides it with units of the current HGU. This equipment was certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance a few months ago, revealing some of its key features. As we already told you in November of last year, we have: