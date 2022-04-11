The launch of the new Movistar WiFi 6 router is imminent
Last September we learned that Movistar was working on a new router to offer WiFi 6 technology to its customers. For a time it was thought that this device was the xHGU, a router prepared for the XGSPON networks that are beginning to be deployed by operators such as Orange or Digi. However, it is the new Smart WiFi 6 based on GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) that offers wireless connection speeds up to 5 times higher than the previous Smart WiFi model. Today we have been able to confirm that this month will be the one chosen for official release.
With some delay compared to its competitors, Movistar is now ready to launch its WiFi 6 router. We cannot forget that its current reference model has already been 6 years old, more than enough time for the evolution of technology to require a renovation . As we have said, in the Morgan Stanley Telecoms CTO Symposium 2021 We had the first details of this router that is known internally as HGU WiFi 6 and that will commercially arrive as Smart WiFi 6 from Movistar.
The router will be launched after Easter
The MitraStar GPT-2841GX4X5 v8 It is the model that hides behind this new router. Movistar once again trusts one of the manufacturers that provides it with units of the current HGU. This equipment was certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance a few months ago, revealing some of its key features. As we already told you in November of last year, we have:
- 25% more range and coverage
- Band Steerring
- WPA3
- Second WiFi 6 device behind the WiFi 6 extender
- portrait design
- 9 internal antennas (5 for 5GHz WiFi and 4 for 2.4 GHz WiFi)
- compact size of 22 x 19 x 4 centimeters
- integrated ONT
- Greater efficiency in managing traffic for real-time services, such as video or gaming
- 4 gigabit ethernet ports
As we have been able to confirm throughout the day, the new Smart WiFi 6 router will be presented, launched and its limited deployment will begin after Easter. The operator already has everything prepared and tested so that the new router becomes a reality in a matter of days. For the moment, there are some aspects to clarify that have either not been decided or we have not been aware of.
We are referring to the way in which the first units will be deployed, if it will be installed by default in the most complete fusions or if all clients will be allowed to access it by paying a fixed amount as is currently the case. All this will depend on the initial availability since, as we all know, we are in a time of shortages and supply problems.