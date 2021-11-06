Tech

the launch trailer is spectacular – Nerd4.life

Square Enix has released a spectacular one launch trailer for Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker, the highly anticipated expansion of his very playful and beloved MMORPG. It is a long video of more than four minutes that shows different sequences of what will be the conclusion of the first major saga of Final Fantasy XIV, between narrative and other gameplay moments. If you don’t want previews, don’t watch it.

To coincide with the trailer, Square Enix also announced that Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker has been postponed for a few days to better refine it.

If you want more details, read our trial of Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker in which we wrote:

While we’ve barely scratched the surface of the expansion (and would like to see considering the mass of content ahead of us), Endwalker has already managed to impress us with countless changes to the existing classes, two hilarious and rather unique new classes, and three absolutely new zones. suggestive. That quality is at home for Yoshida’s team is nothing new, however, and overcoming Shadowbringers won’t be easy for them either. We can’t wait to see where the development team will go, and what they can come up with to close this fabulous narrative cycle. The potential for another perfect center is there.

