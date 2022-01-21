the launch trailer reminds us that it is available from today – Nerd4.life

Dotemu published the launch trailer from Windjammers 2, the sequel to a 1994 arcade classic that comes out today on the market for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Stadia. Note that it is also available immediately in the Xbox Game Pass subscription. So there is no excuse not to play it.

The movie, visible at the head of the news, does not offer gameplay. It is an animated video in which the ten selectable characters and the absolute protagonist of the game, the frisbee. It must be said that it is very well done and gives the idea of ​​what is the main concept of Windjammers 2, as well as its cheerful borderline anarchy.

To get more information, read our review of Windjammers 2, in which we wrote:

Windjammers 2 is an excellent title that manages to hit the target in full, realizing what it proposes: to be the sequel that Windjammers has never had, taking back its playability and joy. Incredible how the developers have managed to not sacrifice anything of the nature of the game, while improving it in every aspect. Need some more content? Perhaps, but already in this way we guarantee that you will struggle to detach yourself, especially if you have someone to play with, offline or online.