The lavish purchase of Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt He is the most coveted Hollywood heartthrob in the world. The 58-year-old actor rose to fame in 1991 when he played him in the iconic film “Thelma and Louise.”

With the passing of time Brad Pitt As he gained more popularity, he became the actor that all the producers were looking for due to his acting ability and also due to his beauty, for which he was highlighted by People magazine as one of the most beautiful men in the world.

He too film producer and directoris currently thinking of moving away from acting to dedicate himself fully to his plan B production company, which has already reaped its awards as well.

Over time pitt He has been involved in several love scandals. After a brief relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow, got married with Jennifer Aniston, with whom he was for 5 years. Rumors say that the gallant led a double life, for that reason he abandoned Anistonand formed a stable partnership with Angelina Jolie.

The fans ofthe actor They went crazy when he formalized a relationship with Jolie and ended up forming two sides, who were in agreement and militated for Brangelinaand those who pitied Jennifer Aniston. As the years passed, the couple consolidated and little by little they expanded the family, they had biological children and on their humanitarian trips they adopted more children. In September 2016, rumors emerged that Angeline He had filed for divorce after 2 years of marriage and 11 years of relationship and thus the couple gave closure to their relationship of yesteryear.

With the fame that he has, the actor cannot do many things without being recognized or exposed, this is the reason why he is the center of attention today. The “Benjamin Button” actor decided to buy a new mansion, in which he spared no expense.

When it comes to making sure you’re shielded from the eyes of the press and fans, pitt He bought a mansion valued at 40 million dollars in California, which has a private beach and an incredible view of the ocean that he can enjoy in the future when he gets away from acting.

This is not the only mansion that he owns of this type, since he is known to own one together with Jolie in France and rumors indicate that he also owns properties in other countries. The evil tongues say that Brad would be connecting with Emily Ratajkowski, the 31-year-old model, actress and businesswoman. At the moment the former Angelina Joliedecided not to give statements about it.