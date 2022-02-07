the law exists, INPS does not apply it

Retirement at 63 years of age is at risk of APE social. Because the law exists but the INPS fails to apply it. Let’s see why in detail. Given that there are critical issues for the pension advance financed by the Italian state.

Precisely, the pension at 63 years of age at risk for the social APE would concern workers in the construction sector. For which, with the latest Budget Law, a lowering of the requirement ofcontribution seniority at 32 years. As reported in this article.

However, despite the law, retirement at 63 is at risk for the social APE due to the absence of codes ISTAT. In accordance with what is reported by Repubblica.it. This means that, at present, many workers with 32 years of paid contributions, and with 63 years of age, are seriously at risk of being cut off from the early retirement from work.

The 63-year-old retirement at risk for the social APE is a problem. Given that the lowering of the contributory seniority requirement to 32 years was introduced to protect a category at risk such as that of construction workers. To put it in perspective, these are workers who spend several hours in a day above the scaffolding.

The building law is there. But INPS fails to apply it

The one relating to the 63-year retirement at risk with the social APE for construction workers is nothing more than a derogation. Given that for heavy duties the requirement ofcontribution seniority is equal to 36 years. Compared to the 30 years of social security contributions required, again for access to the social Ape, for the disabled and for caregivers.

And the same goes for the long-term unemployed who have received the full Naspi.