‘The Law of the Jungle 2’ arrives at Disney’s Golden Tales collection – Music and Books – Culture

Accustomed to sequels, Disney returned little Mowgli to the screen in ‘The Jungle Book 2’ (2003). This time Mowgli lives in a small town, but misses his friends, Baloo the bear and Bagheera the panther, and the freedom he had in the jungle. From there he will have to make decisions that will change his life with the sole objective of not having to give up his two worlds: the jungle and his new family. The film was directed by Steve Trenbirth.

It is worth remembering that ‘The Jungle Book’ is inspired by the work of the British writer and winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature Rudyard Kipling (1865-1936)whose figure has generated controversy by being accused of being anti-Semite, racist and misogynist.

Although there are several film productions of the work, the most remembered are those made by Disney.

In 1994, Disney began adapting its animated classics in live action format, one of those pfirst stories was ‘The Jungle Book: The Adventure Continues’, film that was directed by Stephen Sommers and starring Jason Scott Lee.

In 2016, he made a new version directed by Jon Favreau and starring Neel Sethi, Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Lupita Nyong’o; She was also awarded a Oscar Award in the category of Best Visual Effects.

‘The Jungle Book’ is a fundamental work within children’s literature and also in the history of cinematography, which has captivated several generations and allows children to connect with nature, in addition to promoting fundamental values ​​such as empathy, respect, family and finding what is most vital; that is, what makes us feel happy with ourselves and the world.

