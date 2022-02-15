The Law of the Night, the film flop behind Ben Affleck’s relapse into alcoholism?

Not all donuts succeed with the hole: often criticized (even more than necessary) for his performances in front of the camera, the director Ben Affleck has instead often enjoyed the acclaim of the public and critics, even if he ran into some false step as in the case of the unfortunate The Law of the Night.

The film released in 2016 turned out to be a terrible flop from the very first moment: heavily panned by criticsThe Law of the Night was also resoundingly rejected by the spectators, who deserted the theaters and condemned Affleck’s fifth film behind the camera to close without even matching the production costs.

A failure that the director of Argo took very badly: Affleck has in fact always pulled back when it came to talking about his latest film, hiding behind a press blackout that has never really been lifted. According to some rumors, moreover, it would have been the flop of The Law of the Night to cause a bad Affleck’s relapse into alcoholismresulting in a cracking of the relationship between the actor and Warner Bros.

And you, what do you think? Have you seen the movie with Elle Fanning and Brendan Gleeson? Do you think he really deserved such a disastrous flop? Tell us yours in the comments! Here, in the meantime, you will find our review of The Law of the Night.