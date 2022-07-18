The Law of the Second Chance, medicine to get out of a situation of insolvency

This mechanism has gained a lot of popularity as a result of the pandemic and the fatal consequences that the disease indirectly caused in many domestic economies.

As time goes. One looks at the calendar and the months of quarantine, curfews and restrictions on mobility or on the capacity of leisure and restaurant establishments seem to be behind us. Although it sounds like something old, many entrepreneurs and freelancers do not forget that these have been the hardest months of their professional career. The majority managed to save the situation thanks to measures such as the ERTE or the ERE, although they also there are those who did not suffer that fate and that they had to lower the blind and lock their business permanently.

For the latter it was quite a blow to see how a totally unexpected and supervening circumstance led them to the most absolute ruin. The bills kept coming in and there was too much red on the checking account for so little green. played then look for a solution that would allow them to put an end to this stage of stress and discomfort.

In their search process, many did something as simple as typing in Google: “how to get rid of my debts”. Among the results obtained, the most common was the following: Second Chance Law. A mechanism in force in Spain since 2015 that allows those people in a situation of insolvency to have their debts renegotiated with a payment plan (and a considerable haircut of around 75% of the initial debt) or that they even forgive each other completely thanks to what is technically known as Unsatisfied liability exemption benefit (BEPI).

Regardless of the option chosen, the objective is none other than to grant applicants a second chance financially that allows their reintegration into the economic circuit and offers them the possibility of taking the risk of starting new projects in the future. Some projects that not only result in the personal benefit of the person who takes advantage of the Second Chance Law, but also generate collective benefit by creating hypothetical new jobs.

How long does it take to get rid of your debts?

The Second Chance Law procedure can consist of two or three steps depending on the applicant’s intentions and degree of insolvency. It is generally recommended to resort to this mechanism if debts exceed 20,000 euros. What is clear is that regardless of the outcome the first step will be purely documentarythe purpose of which is to provide as much detail as possible about the applicant’s insolvency situation and check whether their profile meets the pre-established legal requirements.

The second step goes through celebration of an out-of-court payment settlement attempt between debtor, creditors and a bankruptcy mediator. In the case of sealing an agreement with a payment plan, the procedure will end in a period of time between 4 and 7 months. This option will be interesting in cases where the applicant wishes to retain some of his assets.

yes against both parties do not reach a common pointwill have to go to court, the third and definitive step, in search of the forgiveness of all the debt through a sentence. In these cases, the process takes a little longer in time, going to a period of around one year. Time that has already passed since in 2020 and 2021 the first applicants mired in insolvency problems decided on this mechanism to forget the debts of the pandemic and start over again. The Second Chance Law has allowed these people to now breathe a sigh of relief.