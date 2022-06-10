The lawyer Camille Vasquez said that Johnny Depp invited her to Europe this summer, do they have a relationship?

Camille Vasquez, the young lawyer johnny deppconfirmed that the actor invited her to go this summer to Europe with him.

“I will be hopefully this summer in Europe where he will be playingthen he told me ‘if you want me to come and look at it,'” he said in an interview with Univision.

In a chat with ral de molinathe 37-year-old woman gave details of her relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Is there a romance between the two?

Rumors arose during the trial that there was a relationship between the two, after she was very affectionate with Deppcoming to give him hugs in court, signs of affection that they were well received by him.

Over the hugs and her relationship with the actor, she said:

“Of course I do (hugging him), he is my friend, but first he is my client, and he was going through something very difficult. I love my clients very much and I am Hispanic, am I like to hug and touch peoplekisses no, but I do give him a hug because he needed it.

Why didn’t you deny rumors earlier?

When questioned about why she did not deny the rumors when she was questioned at the entrance to the Court, she explained that they would not allow it.

“can’t answerthe Court directed us that we cannot give interviews or say something in Court, so I could not,” he explained.

Revel what he did after the triumph in the trial

Camille commented that the first thing she did after hearing the jury’s verdict, which favored them, was call your family.

“I called my parents, my mommy and daddy, they were speachless, they told me, they had no words, and I also called my sister and my granddaughter (sic) told me ‘bravo ta’, she is two years old and she is my heart,” concluded the most famous lawyer of the moment.