The lawyer who defended Johnny Depp and won the trial is of Cuban origin

Camille Vasquez is her name, and she is of Cuban origin. She took on the defense of Johnny Depp in the trial against Amber Heard, and won.

This was one of the most mediatic judicial processes of recent times, because the renowned American actor and an also well-known actress were involved. Another item that undoubtedly drew attention was Heard’s claim that she had been a victim of domestic violence during his relationship with Depp. For that reason, he initiated a legal action for defamation.

The Cuban-born lawyer, Camille Vasquez, took on the case, and according to analysts, her strategy was correct and very wise. The young woman was born in Los Angeles and is the daughter of Colombian Leonel Vásquez and Cuban María Marilia Puentes Vásquez. Camille is currently 37 years old.

Nine lawyers made up the legal team of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean. However, Vasquez caught the attention of many more than once during the six weeks that the trial lasted. In this, his way of conducting the defense had an essential weight, as well as the way of questioning Heard to obtain relevant information.

A tough and cunning lawyer

Camille Vasquez is a 2006 graduate of the University of Southern California. In 2018, she joined the Brown Rudnick Law Firm, specializing in defamation lawsuit cases. According to her colleagues, she is ruthless and cunning.

The lawyer’s performance was key in Depp’s victory over Heard in the defamation case. The actress must pay her ex-partner $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

The young lawyer has also represented celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. During the trial Camille Vasquez gained thousands of fans, who even printed t-shirts with her name on them.