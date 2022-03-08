“The LDF can’t stand 10 professional teams”

The president of the Dominican Football League and Cibao FC bets on the Expansion League and maintaining the current structure to consolidate professionalism among the participating clubs

“Reality has hit us in the face”, were the words of the president of the Dominican Soccer League the engineer Manuel Staras part of the presentation of the official Cibao FC squad for the 2022 season.

The also president of the orange organization argued that at the moment it is best to have only 8 clubs, since other leagues such as winter baseball only have 6 and this allows for a greater concentration of talent and competitiveness.

“We were naive to say that we can have 10 or 12 teams, the league can’t stand 10 professional teams. Real professionals. This has made us consolidate a league of 8 teams. The quality, the television, the uniforms, everything costs money,” added Estrella.

“We can’t do as we went up to Inter and after two years it fell, with San Francisco that fell after 3 years,” said the manager.

The president of the LDF also expressed that his bet is for the Expansion League, where all those clubs that still cannot be professionals because they do not have the economic or organizational capacity to use said league as preparation for professionalism.

“We have prepared ourselves, not only for a team from the League but for a team that represents us with dignity as a country in the international competitions to which we are entitled for having won last year” – Manuel Estrella President of Cibao FC pic.twitter.com/TLAsh3IduW – Cibao Football Club (@CibaoFC) March 7, 2022

In relation to Cibao FCEstrella reported that the club has not only prepared for the 2022 season of the Dominican Soccer League, but has also put together a competitive squad for international commitments.

“We have commitments in May, and if we qualify between fourth and second place we could play again in November. We have prepared ourselves, not only for a team from the League but for a team that represents us with dignity as a country in the international competitions to which we are entitled for having won last year”, concluded Estrella.

The eighth season of the Dominican Soccer League (LDF) will begin on March 11 with the match between Cibao FC and Moca FC, on the PUCMM grounds in Santiago de los Caballeros.