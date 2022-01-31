the lead designer of the game has left PlatinumGames for a long time – Nerd4.life

It was found that the Bayonetta 3 lead designer, PlatinumGames’ Switch exclusive, left the studio in 2020. Could that be one of the reasons for the game’s delays?

Marius Hermanavicius has been a part of PlatinumGames for about four years and a month, according to his LinkedIn profile. During this time he worked on Scalebound, a canceled project for Xbox. He was then in charge of level design and boss meetings in Astral Chain (between 2017 and 2019), and most recently attended Bayonetta 3 from September 2019 to April 2020.

Bayonetta on a train

Since August last year, he works as game designer at Tango Gameworks Xbox (working on Ghostwire: Tokyo, the exclusive PS5 console timeline, also coming to PC since D1).

We remember that Bayonetta 3 it was announced in 2017 and although the public has been a little concerned about the project over the years, there is apparently nothing to worry about. It’s possible that the lead designer’s farewell influenced development and there were delays – obviously it’s just speculation. Fortunately, Nintendo has recently shared a new trailer – confirming that the expected title would arrive in 2022.