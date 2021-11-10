the leader no vax on November 13 at the demonstration against the green pass- Corriere.it

from Andrea Marinelli

Son of Bobby and grandson of former President John, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was estranged from his family due to his denial theories on Covid: he was a pioneer of environmental battles, but also among the first to fight against vaccines

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., one of the global leaders of the no vax movement, will be a Milan Saturday 13 November for a demonstration organized by his Children’s Health Defense association (at 3 pm at the Arco della Pace, but there are those who, like the black baron Roberto Jonghi Lavarini, called the meeting in Piazza Duomo), which carries out anti-vaccination campaigns and has been banned from YouTube. Son of Bobby and grandson of Jfk, publicly estranged from the family – a rarity for the Kennedys – due to his denial theories on Covid, Robert Kennedy will go up on the Milanese stage together with two managers of his organization – Mary Holland and Senta Depuydt – to protest against the green pass and to defend the principles of democracy, freedom of therapeutic choice, the right to informed consent, the protection of the right to privacy and self-determination , transparency in the scientific field, as stated in the leaflet of the event published on social networks. I am not against the vaccine and I am not a no vax, he specified on October 20 in an interview with La7, but nobody should be forced to take medicine they don’t want.

Actually Kennedy, 67, lawyer, is one of the dirty dozen, the 12 individuals who alone produced two thirds of social disinformation against the vaccine in the United States: in second place in this unflattering ranking drawn up by the Center for Countering Digital Hate and by Anti-Vax Watc, behind osteopath Joseph Mercola, and was also permanently expelled from Instagram in February, although staying on Twitter and Facebook. His book will also be released on November 16 The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health, published only in English for now, in which he identifies the great enemies of the movement – the virologist Fauci and the billionaire Gates – and it condenses all the no vax and conspiracy theories that emerged in nearly two years of the pandemic, starting with those that link immunization to a range of childhood conditions such as autism. According to Kennedy’s theory, the magazine explains Nature, Bill Gates would pay Fauci to have pharmaceutical companies produce medicines in which the same entrepreneur invests and to which he guarantees use in Africa thanks to the control he exercises over the World Health Organization.

Last year Robert Kennedy emerged as a leader of the international movement delivering a now very famous no vax speech in Berlin, not far from where his uncle John recited the famous Ich bin ein Berliner in 1963, which circulated widely on the net. My uncle John Kennedy came to speak to this city because it was the last frontier against global totalitarianism. And even today this city is the frontier against global totalitarianism, you are the frontier against totalitarianism, he told the 38,000 protesters who were protesting against the restrictions imposed by Angela Merkel’s government. Governments love pandemics for the same reason they love war: because they allow them to impose population control that in other circumstances would never be allowed. People like Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci have been planning this pandemic for decades, he concluded, and now pretend they don’t know how to control it.

Before joining the dirty dozen, Robert Kennedy was a pioneer of environmental battles, working for thirty years, starting in 1986, with the Natural Resources Defense Council, teaching environmental law at Pace University in New York and founding the Waterkeeper Alliance in 1999. His work to clean up the Hudson River and his relentless defense against multinational organizations that have polluted our rivers and endangered families has positively impacted the lives of many Americans. We are with him in his ongoing struggle to protect our environment. However, about vaccines he is wrong, they wrote in 2019 on Politic brothers Kathleen and Joseph and niece Maeve (who passed away last year) in the famous article in which the family distanced themselves. We love him, our brother and our uncle, but he is part of a misinformation campaign that is having heartbreaking and deadly consequences.

Third of the eleven children of Robert and Ethel Kennedy, he was 14 when his father was killed in Los Angeles in 1968. A Harvard graduate when he was an assistant district attorney in Manhattan at age 31, he was found in possession of heroin while on board a plane and was sentenced to two years on probation. Since then he began his career as an environmental lawyer, against water pollution and the use of fossil fuels, in defense of indigenous peoples, arriving just as soon at the no vax battles: in the late nineties he founded the Food Allergy Initiative, which supported the link between vaccines and certain allergies and was among the first promoters of theory that they cause autism. Professional falconer, passionate kayaker, been married three times – the second wife Mary tragically died in 2012, the third the actress of Curb Your Enthusiasm Cheryl Hines – ed father of six children, including the homonymous Bobby Kennedy III, 37, known in Italy for writing and acting in the film AmeriQua (2013), in which Conor, 27, briefly engaged to Taylor Swift, and Kyra, a 21-year-old model, told of his adventures as an American student in Bologna.