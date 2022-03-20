the leader of the most eccentric dictatorship in the world, who banned the beard and the word Covid, handed over power to his son

Serdar Berdimukhamedov assumed this Saturday as the new president of Turkmenistan, he is 40 years old and is the son of the authoritarian and eccentric Gurbanguly, whom he succeeded in power after winning the elections in the former Soviet country, considered by many as the most extravagant dictatorship on Planet Earth.

Berdimuhamedow won the presidential election with almost 73 percent of the vote on March 12, in a process that was scheduled for 2024 but was brought forward.

In the country, a president is elected every seven years, after the 2016 constitutional reform, promoted by Gurbanguly, who was initially considered president for life, like his predecessor Saparmyrat Nyyazow.



The first to greet him were the presidents of Russia and China

His father (64), who was in power for 15 years, and planned to hold the position for as many others, ordered in February to anticipate the elections for 2022 so that power remains in the hands of “young leaders.”

The exploits of young people are well seen in those lands. Polina Guryeva won the first Olympic medal for her country in Tokyo 2021. The weightlifter received money and a luxurious car.

His son, former deputy prime minister, was elected and from now on his father will hold the highest position in the Chamber of Senators.



Polina Guryeva, awarded by the government – AP Photo

According to Turkmenistan Today, the Rukhyyet Palace was the scene of a “solemn inauguration ceremony for the new president.”

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin were two of the leaders who first called Berdimujamédov to congratulate him and wish him success for the new stage. In both cases, they agreed to strengthen bilateral relations. The detail is that Berdimujamédov Sr. first spoke with both presidents, who then “passed the phone” to Serdar, according to the concise chronicles of Turkmenistan.ru.

Berdimujamédov son, new president, expressed his “most sincere thanks to the people of the neutral and independent Homeland” for the trust placed in him. And he assured the people of Turkmenistan that he would “apply all his strength, energy, knowledge, experience and skills for the sake of the prosperity of the sacred homeland and the peaceful, prosperous and happy life of his native people.”

He said that his country has entered a new stage of development, which is called: “The rebirth of a new era of a powerful state.”

He insisted that Turkmenistan will remain a country “open to all the peoples of the world.” He prioritized “the health of the people” and set himself the goal of “providing every family with a modern home.”

Turkmenistan, the most bizarre dictatorship on the planet



Berdimuhamedov Vladimir Putin president of Turkmenistan visits Russia gives a dog to the Russian president

About 4 million people were eligible to vote in Turkmenistan and Serdar “conquered” the suffrage of three out of four. However, the record is held by his father, since in 2017 he harvested 97.6 of the total.

Berdimukhamedov came to power ten years ago, after the death in December 2006 of the first president of independent Turkmenistan, Saparmurat Niyazov, who ruled with an iron fist for two decades and turned the country into an autarchy.

Shortly after seizing power, Berdimukhamedov proclaimed the beginning of the era “New Renaissance” and launched the dismantling of the personality cult of Niyázov, who led the country between 1985 and 2006 (since 1999 as president for life).

To establish himself as the new Turkmen hero, he made striking decisions: always linked to prohibitions.

In the first place, he prohibited smoking in open places to preserve his own health. Later he also forbade men to wear beards. And further back in time, he prohibited mentioning the coronavirus in 2020, since the pandemic began to spread on a date close to his birthday and hindered the celebrations.



Gurbanguli Berdimukhamedov, father of the new president of the former Soviet republic

Until today, in the official records, Turkmenistan appears with zero cases of Covid-19, although its inhabitants wear a mask and relatives and officials of the Berdimukhamedov administration have died from the virus.

Officially, it was pneumonia and other similar conditions. There is no talk of the pandemic in the country.

Serdar competed with eight other candidates, but he was immediately installed as “favourite”.

In his campaign he promised to implement new reforms to improve the efficiency, transparency and accountability of the state and public administration system. Something that few believe they really want to carry out.



Turkmenistan, from a panoramic view

According to a profile published by The country of Spain, “despite the fact that Turkmenistan is rich in gas and oil, in recent years its inhabitants have experienced economic difficulties due to the drop in hydrocarbon prices and the corruption installed in the Administration”.

“In the opinion of local media, this corruption is superior to that existing in the Niyázov era for the simple fact that the current leader ‘has more relatives than the previous one,'” the newspaper reported. Everything stays in the family.

In the name of the Father



Berdymukhamedov, on World Bicycle Day – AFP Photo

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, a dentist and politician, was the vice president of Turkmenistan at the time of the “president for life”‘s death. After his death, he became the second president in the history of this country. Two months later he called for elections to revalidate what was an interim appointment, and he won by a large majority. Of course, there was no opposition involvement.

The outgoing president traced the authoritarianism of his predecessor. And, of course, his eccentricities. But to both the bans and the useless monuments, he added his personal touch. Berdymukhamedov leads a life of luxury, travel and sports, while his citizens are afraid to go on strike or protest for fear of repression.

The now former president filled the streets of the capital with his images. As well as golden statues of dogs and horses, his favorite animals. He wrote more than 30 books about horses and dedicates poems to wheat.

They say that every book published in those lands must have their demanding approval.

In Ashgabat, the dictator squandered the country’s budget on bizarre works of architecture and advertising. He is seen smiling and waving, in the squares and in the streets. Sometimes dressed as a doctor, others as a cyclist, as a police officer, as a motorist.

But as far as wealth is concerned, he was not deprived of exercising with a gold bar in front of his ministers, who applauded him standing up.

To the palms of his people, he acted as a pop singer and even drove Rally cars, emulating the best in the world, but surrounding “The Gate of Hell”a gas crater famous in the world for its danger.



Turkmenistan on the map

To complete his catalog of characters, the now-former president appeared in videos fishing, DJing and entertaining parties, shooting practice, training in a gym, singing in a music studio and driving a rally car.

Brief biography of the new president

Born in 1981, he graduated from the Niyazov Agricultural University, from 2008 to 2011 he studied at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry, and from 2011 to 2013 at the Geneva Center for Security Policy (GCSP).

In March 2018, he was appointed Deputy Foreign Minister; in January 2019 he was removed from that position and appointed deputy head of the Ahal province administration; in June 2019 he headed that administration.



Putin and Xi Xinping, two of the first to call the new president

From February 2020 he served as Minister of Industry and Construction, and from February 2021 as Deputy Prime Minister.

He heads the International Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding Association and the International Central Asian Shepherd Dog Breeding Association.