The leaders of Barcelona shelter the revolution of Xavi, the last redeemer

BARCELONA — Xavi Hernández celebrates this Sunday four months since he debuted as coach of Barcelona. After 24 games, undefeated in the last eleven, with eight wins and exponential growth in both results and sensations, the figure of the Catalan coach has gone from doubt to the conviction that he personalizes a point and apart with the most immediate past and that even classifies him as a kind of revolutionary capable, over time, of being compared with coaches who made history in the modern era of the club.

Xavi will make his debut on the bench at a Bernabéu that always motivated him in a special way during his time as a footballer, a stage in which he faced Real Madrid and experienced them “in all colors… There you arrived at a good time and they gave you a romp or you did it overwhelmed and you won”, he revealed a few days ago, recalling and warning that a Clásico “is always special and never has a clear prognosis”.

Guardiola’s influence is evident in Xavi’s management style at Barcelona Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Among all of them it takes a special meaning, for the moment and a certain coincidence, the one played on April 25, 2004, when with a goal of his at the last minute he gave victory to Barça in what was a change of order of Spanish football. Who knows if in a chapter that could now be repeated.

Outstanding student of Pep Guardiola, under the orders of the one who reached his zenith as a footballer, and unconditional admirer of a Johan Cruyff whom he does not hesitate to proclaim as the father of the whole idea, the Catalan takes lessons from all those technicians with whom he worked . Especially Van Gaal and even Luis Enrique, between Vilanova and Rijkaard and, of course, Luis Aragonés.

Real Madrid hosts Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday, March 20 live on ESPN+ in what will be the second Clásico of the 2021-22 LaLiga season. Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, ​​4 p.m. ET Subscribe now to ESPN+ to enjoy all the LaLiga matches LIVE.

“I suppose he is the coach with whom I have spent the most hours talking about football. He would go up to the room and we would talk for hours, sometimes like: ‘that is the key, Xavi, knowing what we want to play’, always about the importance of bringing together the good guys on the pitch and also about how important it was not to be afraid of anyone, of any team, no matter how much they run more. With Luis we made the revolution, we changed the fury for the ball and we showed the world that you can win by playing well”, he dedicated to the former Spanish coach, with whom he always had an exceptional relationship.

He learned from the calmness of Rijkaard, from Guardiola’s obsession and, also, a lot from the personality of Van Gaal, a highly questionable coach on the Barcelona scene but whom Xavi undisguisedly reveres.

“He is undervalued by Barcelona fans. Van Gaal did a spectacular job and I realize now, 25 years later, that we were working on many things that we now also do”, Xavi dedicated this week to the Dutchman who gave him the alternative, to the ESPN question.

2 Related

“I rely on him in many things, I remember a lot of his advice and his exercises… For me he is an example of what a modern coach should be because in his case the way of training has not changed much compared to now , with others yes”, he sentenced, admitting that the Dutchman “was very obsessive at work, in his way of training. And he showed me that he was right in his decisions.”

“Xavi does not have to be my heir or anyone else’s. It has to be him. The coaches are what we are, the decisions must be made by him. He must not look at the past and go forward with enthusiasm. He is not a newcomer and He knows how this invention works, more so at Barcelona, ​​and that coaches are good if we win and if not, it’s because we don’t have knowledge. Xavi knows it perfectly”, Guardiola dedicated him in November, when he had barely been in charge of Barcelona for two weeks and the Manchester City coach intended to free him from the pressure of being seen as the one who recovered the essences that he had personalized in 2008.

“Being managed by Guardiola was a master. I learned a lot. Because of how he is, because of the ambition he has, the desire, the passion he puts into it. He is obsessed with football, with tactics… For me he is the best coach of the world”, said Xavi de Pep.

Now you can enjoy LaLiga on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, where you can watch all the matches LIVE. subscribe here

THE COPY

“On the pitch, my idea is that the player enjoys himself and I understand that he enjoys having the ball; I want to have the ball for as long as possible because I grew up in the school of Cruyff, Guardiola, Rijkaard or Van Gaal. If you have the ball, the opponent does not have it and we are already defending ourselves with the ball, and if I have the ball, I have more chances of scoring a goal. Therefore, I am very much a block, a team player, because we have to recover the ball, we all have to be together. I’m very much into being eleven as a block, both in defense and attack, and dominating the game”, summed up a few months ago to proclaim his philosophy Xavi.

A copy of the past, yes, but a copy adapted to the present in which he takes the best he saw from the coaches to whom he does not hesitate to sentence his admiration without reservations. It is from there that in this month of March 2022 the figure of Xavi Hernández, returned to Barcelona in a dramatic moment, begins to take the consideration of special coach in the modern history of a team whose maxim, always, is the ball . That he is again.