The leaders of Basel at the press conference: “Cabral-Fiorentina, we are in the details”

Press conference full of ideas in Basel with the leaders of the Swiss club as protagonists. Among the topics covered there is inevitably the situation of viola in pectore Arthur Cabral. These are the words of the owner Davide Degen reported by blick: “The negotiation with Fiorentina has been intense. The deal is not yet closed, medical examinations and other details are still missing, but we will not block Arthur’s path. Our goal is to develop new players and showcase him, in case of Cabral we have been very successful. We are trying to balance the accounts but Cabral has not been sold because we have a knife around our neck. Serie A is an interesting prospect for Cabral, also in view of the next World Cup. “