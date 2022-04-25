The leadership continues to be Barcelona SC; beat Macará in Ambato and celebrated again in the LigaPro | National Championship | Sports

After two consecutive defeats, Barcelona SC returned this Sunday, to the path of victory. The yellow team beat Macará 0-1 at the Bellavista stadium in Ambato and remain leaders of the LigaPro.

Those led by Jorge Célico had been surpassed in the past dates, by Liga de Quito (2-0, away) and at home 0-1 by Gualaceo. The victory allows them to add 22 points and maintain a distance in the table with the albos (19) and Emelec (18).

At the beginning, the bullfighters had difficulties to settle on the field of play and the sky-blue tried to impose their rhythm.

However, the visitors tried to control their rival and had the best options through Gonzalo Mastriani, who did not have the luck to finish.

The Uruguayan attacker in half an hour of play had wasted two opportunities. First with a deflected shot and then just in front of the goal, he sent the ball over the Ambateño portico. (11 and 30 minutes).

But the Uruguayan’s lack of aim continued in the second half and at 46, Leonel Quiñónez, from the left, put in a cross but Mastriani crashed his shot into the post.

The Guayaquil team opened the scoring instantly when Adonis Preciado beat a rival’s mark and from the right handed over a pass to Jonathan Perlaza, who made it 0-1 for Barcelona (47 minutes) with a half turn.

The bullfighters were scared at 77 by an own goal by Darío Aimar, however, after reviewing the VAR, judge Augusto Aragón determined that the ball before entering the goal hit the hand of Tomás Bolzicco and the match was annulled. action.

At 86 minutes, Macará was left with 10 elements after the expulsion of Fernando Mora.(D)