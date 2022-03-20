The leading Barcelona SC had to settle for a ‘bitter’ tie against Mushuc Runa for the LigaPro | National Championship | sports

Barcelona got a point last night in its visit to Mushuc Runa, in an entertaining match that both teams offered at the Bellavista stadium, in Ambato, for the fifth date of the LigaPro.

With this result, Barcelona remains the leader of the championship with 13 points, after its first registered tie in the local tournament (with four wins).

The goals were recorded in the first half with a Canarian team that felt comfortable taking the initiative on the counterattack, in a match that was assisted by the video arbitration system (VAR).

In the first five minutes the yellows had already tried to surprise goalkeeper Carlos Pabón, who at the end of the game became the figure of the local team by preventing Barcelona from winning.

At eight minutes, the canary Byron Castillo was close to scoring, once again Ponchito’s goalkeeper was successful in his actions.

Within the quarter of an hour of the game, Gonzalo Mastriani had at least three scoring opportunities at his feet, but Pabón’s interventions frustrated the cheers of the fans who accompanied the idol in Ambato.

However, just an oversight by Pabón, at 21 minutes, allowed the Canarians to take the lead. A stopped ball was charged by Gabriel Cortez, there was confusion behind Mushuc Runa and the ball entered in the middle of the Loco celebration.

But the reply from Ponchito’s squad did not take long, because at 29 minutes attacker Santiago Giordana made it 1-1. This was the Argentine’s sixth goal in this LigaPro.

In the second half, Pabón took center stage on the court, who saved and blocked all the attacks from the tournament leader. (D)