the leading experts in Brindisi

TOAST – The best hepatologists in Italy will meet on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 May in Brindisi for the first edition of the “Brindisi hepatological days”, a two-day full immersion to take stock of liver diseases and discuss the news in the therapeutic field and cognitive. The event will be held in the congress hall of the Port Authority of Brindisi (Piazza Vittorio Emanuele II) and is sponsored by the ASL of Brindisi, the Municipality of Brindisi and @Siemc, the Italian association of ultrasound in medicine and surgery.

“It is the first congress for specialists in this subject after two years of suspension”, underlines prof. Pietro Gatti, director of the Medical Area of ​​the ASL of Brindisi, director of the UOC of Internal Medicine of the Perrino hospital, as well as president of the congress. “Covid has distracted the population from other deadly diseases, such as liver diseases, on which attention must always be kept high, also because in many cases they are silent diseases, which do not cause symptoms. Take hepatitis C for example: it can lead to liver failure, cirrhosis or liver cancer. Until 2015, the year in which new and effective antiviral drugs were introduced, in Italy a person died every 30 minutes from the consequences of this pathology. Today it is estimated that between 1 and 1.5 percent of the Italian population is affected by this disease. However, many cases remain undiagnosed “. Add to this the treatment of advanced cirrhosis: “The Uoc of Internal Medicine of Brindisi is one of the 8 national centers affiliated to EF-Clif, the European consortium for the study and treatment of cirrhosis, and there will be a moment of the dedicated congress to this issue “.

A WHO alarm recently went off about acute hepatitis of unknown cause in pediatric age. “It is a topic that we will certainly talk about during the congress and that is engaging all hepatologists in the world”, adds Gatti. “It is also for this reason that congresses are held: they serve to exchange knowledge that can be decisive in the fight against the diseases we deal with”.

There are many topics that will be treated in Brindisi. It will range from some forms of hepatitis that lead to obesity and dysmetabolisms to pathologies related to new lifestyles, from the hepatitis C virus eradication project, which is a WHO goal, to technical evolutions in the treatment of hepatocarcinoma, a tumor that until recently it was an orphan of drugs and now has new pharmaceutical treatments. “It will be an opportunity to transmit new highly specialized knowledge to colleagues who deal with territorial medicine”, adds Professor Gatti. “In this regard, we will also talk about the hospital-territory integration project already started a few years ago and which has demonstrated its maximum feasibility with the treatment of Covid patients at home. It is a winning weapon for small local health authorities like that of Brindisi, where hospitalizations have been significantly reduced thanks to this collaboration ”.

The work of the congress will open on Friday 13 May, at 2 pm, with the greetings of Giovanni Gorgoni, General Manager of the Amess, Flavio Roseto, general manager of the ASL of Brindisi, Vito Campanile, Health Director of the ASL of Brindisi and Arturo Oliva, president of the Order of Doctors of Brindisi. They will end on Saturday at 1.30pm.