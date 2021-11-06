The League between peace and upheaval

Early elections? Fear is also ninety in the League. The calculations indicate that with a consensus between 17% and 20% and with the cut in the number of parliamentarians, the Northern League will lose about 60 seats (today it has 190). Therefore, if the governmental impatience of Matteo Salvini and his decisions on the election of the President of the Republic precipitate the situation to the point of going to the polls, many parliamentarians will find themselves unemployed and without a pension. An aspect that should not be underestimated and which strengthens the consensus around the government, starting with the ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti, Erika Stefani and Massimo Garavaglia. But also the governors on the front line, Luca Zaia and Massimiliano Fedriga, are on the side of the pro-Draghiani and do not hide the irritation at the impromptu initiatives of the Northern League leader. Zaia was thrilled by the presence of Salvini next to Jair Bolsonaro in “his” Veneto and in fact, despite the reminders, he did not show up and in the face of the protests (also) of the local Church he did not lift a finger to justify his secretary. The fact is that to the reprimands of the Church are added the arrows of the industrialists, generally large voters of Zaia, who want stability and economic recovery and are astonished by the continuous attacks on the government as well as by the flirtations with Victor Orbàn and the anti- pro-Europeans. A leading entrepreneur, Renzo Rosso, owner of Diesel, based in Breganze (Vicenza), summarizes: «Giorgetti? He’s a cool, a good guy, a nice person. Salvini on the other hand, every now and then, lets himself go a little too much to feelings ».

The polls certify a loss of consensus of the League in its strongholds (confirmed by the results of the recent administrative offices) and Zaia and Fedriga point the finger at Salvini. The data of Conegliano (Treviso) is one of those destined to burn for a long time: Luigi Brugnaro, the force mayor of Venice, had asked Salvini to support his own candidate, when he refused he presented him at the head of a Forza Italia list that has beaten that of the League. An affront of this magnitude, in the heart of the Veneto region, would have been unthinkable just a few months ago.

Therefore, the federal council hastily convened by Salvini yesterday in Rome (“why in Rome and not in Milan as usual?” Many complained) served more than anything else to try to give a less contentious image of the Northern League. But despite Zaia’s mediating role (with precise stakes: “We must let Draghi work”) he has not (nor could he) quell dissent. Salvini does not want to know about a moderate and pro-European League. Just in the hours preceding the meeting in Rome, he announced the creation of a new sovereign group within the EU. To support him there is the group of toughs: the former undersecretary of the Mef, Claudio Durigon, Claudio Borghi, Alberto Bagnai, Armando Siri and Luca Morisi, the digital guru at the center of a recent legal matter. An abysmal distance from the government, with Giorgetti saying: «If he wants to institutionalize himself definitively, Salvini has to make a precise choice. I understand the gratitude to Marine Le Pen, who welcomed him into her group ten years ago. But the alliance with his European group has no reason ». Then he adds: «The problem is whether Salvini wants to marry a new line or stay out of it. This choice has not yet taken place because, in my opinion, he has not yet played the part fully. Matteo is used to being a blockbuster in westerns. I proposed to him to be a supporting actor in an Oscar nominated drama. It’s hard to put Bud Spencer and Meryl Streep in the same movie. ‘ Borghi’s answer gives the pulse of the division between two fronts: «51 years have passed since They called him Trinity and even now if I look at it with my son we have a lot of fun. It’s been a few years since The Secrets of Osage County and I don’t think even those who filmed it remember it anymore, even though Meryl Streep was there. ” In short, a federal council is not enough to smooth out such a profound division that is also manifesting itself on the Quirinale: Giorgetti is pro-Draghi, Salvini is not.

Another watershed is on vaccines and green passes. The condescension towards the protesters is heavily criticized. Fedriga says: «Enough nonsense. People don’t care because some clown goes to tell lies and scare citizens. There is no room for no vaxes. We don’t have to translate the epidemic into a gang fight as well. We must convince citizens to get vaccinated ». Adds the Minister for Tourism, Massimo Garavaglia: «The green pass is a solution and can allow the start of the winter season. I spoke with Minister Speranza and we decided to see each other shortly, just to plan ahead. We still need caution, it’s not over yet. As long as the virus exists, we must equip ourselves to make all the operators work ».

At yesterday’s federal council there was also a discussion (in a low voice) of local and national congresses. Says Paolo Grimoldi, former Lega secretary in Lombardy, close to Giorgetti: «Traveling around the territories I perceive the need to hold congresses. “Freedom is participation,” said a song by Gaber. A militant does not participate only when he has to work for the electoral campaign, the elective life of the organs has disappeared a little in recent times, also due to the pandemic. Keeping the congresses short seems to me a good decision ».

Salvini, however, has decided in the meantime to promote “a great programmatic assembly” by the end of the year, the congress will be a (promised) next step. For the local ones there is the organizational node of the convocation because in many cases the party is governed by commissioners indicated by Salvini and if they were to direct the congressional operations the advantage for the Salvinian front would be considerable. In any case, the fibrillations multiply. In Cosenza, 300 have self-suspended: “We are witnessing – they have written – appointments of managers at various levels of the party, but also appointments in local bodies and participated companies, scattered, disorganized that have a common denominator: to remove and keep the marginalized local founders of the League, the militants of the first hour, in favor of displaced persons from other parties, lobbying professionals, people of dubious fame, up to the vulgar profiteers, even in contempt of the party statute cheerfully trampled on ». While in Abruzzo three rebel municipal councilors risk expulsion. They issued a warning: “Politics is about doing and cultivating the common good”. And they went to Giorgetti’s rally in Roseto instead of Salvini’s in Lanciano.