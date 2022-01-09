the League does not change, teams forced to field the Primavera

Latest news from Serie A with the suspension of the championship that does not arrive and the many positive players who support the teams to field players of the Primavera also.

Serie A: the teams ask for the suspension of the championship

Repubblica gives the latest updates on stop in the Serie A championship and the decision of the League for the Italian teams.

The League does not take steps backwards: Lotito blows on the need not to postpone even a game for fear of losing money from the TV (but the contract specifically provides for the possibility), the League defends the new protocol, which will require anyone to play at least 13 players, even at the cost of fielding the Primavera team. Bologna, Udinese (yesterday 5 new cases, positive players are now 12) Turin have not yet decided how to behave, whether to persist in the hard line and desert, since they can demonstrate in an appeal the cause of force majeure due to the ban on carrying out activities ordered by the health authorities. Or if you resign yourself to sending the kids, a prospect that doesn’t even fascinate TV. For this reason, given that the isolation arranged by the ASL ends on Sunday, the hypothesis on which the League works is to postpone the matches of the teams in isolation to Monday. None of them will have been able to train. But the show could go on.

