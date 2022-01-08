the League has decided to reduce the capacity to 5000 spectators on January 16 and 23 – Corriere.it

from Alessandro Bocci and Monica Colombo

Faced with the hypothesis that the government would stop the championship, some clubs including Milan, Inter and Juventus wanted to send a signal of openness to politics. Udinese-Atalanta will be played on Sunday, Turin-Fiorentina on Monday at 17, Cagliari-Bologna on Tuesday

Lega Serie A has decided to reduce the capacity of the stadiums to 5000 spectators on January 16 and 23. The concern of having to give up stadium takings for 2-3 weeks (with the prospect in the case of contagions on the increase of seeing the closed door period extended by two to three months) growing: there would be 3-4 clubs at risk of bankruptcy. But faced with the hypothesis that the government would stop the championship, a good number of clubs including Milan, Inter and Juventus came to the meeting in a collaborative spirit: we provide a signal of openness to the government and before politics prohibits public access to the facilities, we reduce the quota to 5000 spectators until January 23rd. Then from 6 February, when the championship will resume it will be evaluated based on the trend of the curve.

The League has reduced the capacity in consideration of the exponential growth of infections in recent days and in acceptance of the request of the Prime Minister Mario Draghi. This was stated in a note where we read that the decision testifies to the great sense of responsibility of the football clubs in the face of the emergency state despite the huge losses suffered during the period of the pandemic and the inequalities of treatment suffered in recent months compared to other sectors.

New dates and times of Serie A and Coppa Italia Meanwhile, the days and times of the matches of the next round at risk have been established, with some changes to the initial calendar:

Serie A, 21st day



Sunday 9: Udinese-Atalanta, 16.30 (no changes)

Sunday 9: Verona-Salernitana, 8.45 pm (no changes)

Monday 10: Turin-Fiorentina, 5 pm

Tuesday 11: Cagliari-Bologna, 8.45 pm

Serie A, 22nd day



Monday 17: Bologna-Naples, 18.30

Italian Cup:



Wednesday 12: Atalanta-Venice, 5.30 pm

Thursday 13: Napoli-Fiorentina, 6 pm

It is already time for the eve of the championship but the presidents more than the matches to be played in the next few hours are worried about the measures that Prime Minister Mario Draghi, at the request of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, is asking the world of football. The phone call made by the Prime Minister to Gabriele Gravina and reported to the clubs on Friday at the meeting by Paolo Dal Pino sounded the alarm among companies with their accounts already shattered by the pandemic. The invitation to consider the closed doors hypothesis prompted the League to call an assembly urgently this afternoon

. The League had to turn around despite the firmness shown on Friday following strong pressure from the government which also arrived today.

The decisions of the sports judge The first event of another hectic day for football at 9.30: the statement of the sports judge Gerardo Mastrandrea, who, pending measures, does not inflict defeats at the table. The results of Bologna-Inter, Atalanta-Turin, Salernitana-Venice and Fiorentina-Udinese, or the four unplayed matches of the first return match remain sub iudice. The outcome is almost a foregone conclusion since the sports judge has not yet expressed himself even on Udinese-Salernitana: decision postponed to 18 January.

Three Tars prove the League right The morning opened with a success of the League which, after having launched its legal offices to appeal to the TAR against the decisions of the individual local health companies, the TARs of Campania, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Piedmont freed the players of Salernitana, Udinese and Piedmont from quarantine. Turin that therefore between Sunday and Monday will be able to play their respective matches on the calendar. A separate discussion applies to the TAR of Emilia which he confirmed instead the quarantine for Bologna who cannot play at Cagliari tomorrow. The reasons lie in the fact that only 2-3 players besides the coach Mihajlovic would have made the third dose, and two would have received the first only in the week. The game will therefore be played on Tuesday 11.

The Serie A League, in a note, expresses its utmost satisfaction with the judicial rulings of the various TARs (Piedmont, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Campania) which recognized the validity of the appeals against the measures of the ASL that had prevented some formations of A the continuation of one’s sporting activity. These decisions give good hope, as repeated several times in recent days, that it will be possible in a short time to standardize the interventions of the territorial ASL in compliance with the law and sporting protocols.

The team that will surely take the field tomorrow is Salernitana after the last round of swabs carried out on Saturday morning showed no new positives. Sunday morning, with charter flight (as per protocol) the departure for Verona is scheduled: more than ten players are unavailable among Covid, injured and national cases. Torino will take the field with Fiorentina on Monday at 5pm

. The players have undergone new checks, the results of which will occur in the afternoon.

This is the press release from the Piedmont Tar: Va suspended the ordinance of the ASL which, having ascertained that 8 cases of positive Covid-19 have occurred in the “Team Group” of Torino FC, has ordered the ban on the removal from the home of all members of the group – prescribing the obligation of isolation for subjects positive to buffer and, at the same time, the general prohibition of expulsion from home for asymptomatic subjects (vaccinated and unvaccinated) – and not only the 8 subjects subjected by law to quarantine, but also subjects subjected to the self-monitoring regime governed by art. 2 of Legislative Decree 229 of 2021, not allowing the Torino FC team to “get on the bubble” according to the procedures established by the circular of the Ministry of Health of 18 June 2020, with the consequence that the Torino Calcio team cannot take part in the matches of the championship scheduled for January 6, 2022 and January 9, 2022. In the opinion of the TAR, which decided on a single basis, the ordinance of the ASL appears illegitimate for violation of art. 2, legislative decree 30 December 2021, n. 229, as well as the circular of the Ministry of Health of 18 June 2020.

Udinese-Atalanta will be played tomorrow, 9 January, at 16.30 as scheduled, with the Friulians, decimated by Covid, who manage to group 13 players making massive use of the Primavera players. In the meantime, Atalanta with a press release informs that three members of the team group tested positive after the swabs performed on Friday.