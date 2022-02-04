The League plans a tournament with all 20 A’s in the States during the World Cup

The investigation signed by Marco Conterio on Tuttomercatoweb.com on an ambitious project of the A League:





Bringing Serie A to the United States during the World Cup in Qatar. A difficult, complicated, expensive, but rightly ambitious and fundamental project to increase the penetration of Italian football in what is considered a strategic market for the development of our football. The League of A, which will face the elective assembly on Monday after the resignation of Paolo Dal Pino from the presidency, is a dream. A vision that the CEO Luigi De Siervo wanted to touch with his hand. A design that originates from the sporting need to keep active players who will not participate in the next World Cup and that Tuttomercatoweb.com can unveil a preview. Because the common thread between Italy and the States is a flight, which returned last night, which brought Luigi De Siervo and the Marketing Director Michele Ciccarese from New York. In the Big Apple, where the League opened a new office on 6th Avenue that opened its doors in January, the two executives took the pulse with broadcasters and sponsors to understand the feasibility of a mammoth work: transferring the twenty teams of Serie A in the USA. These would play a real tournament with the players not called up for the World Cup in Qatar. “We are in an embryonic phase, we have been studying this project that we have on the table for a couple of months. It is not an impromptu thing”, Andrea Butti, the Head of Competitions of the League, explains exclusively to Tuttomercatoweb, questioned on the matter.





HOW THE IDEA IS BORN

Butti tells why the A League has decided to embark on this challenging and ambitious journey. “We started from a sporting base: 736 players from all qualified national teams participate in a World Cup. By splitting between those who play in the different leagues, starting from what happened in 2018 in Russia, the A League has ‘sent’ 58 players registered for the World Cup “. A kermesse where there was no Italian national team, (“and everyone’s hope is that it will obviously be in Qatar”), but even in that case “the estimate is 80-85 players in all. ‘Head of Operations of the League. In Russia, the Premier League has the most with 109. This number serves as a starting point: in the League of A there are about 650 players registered among the various teams. , 85, there remain a conspicuous number free from sporting commitments for a month and a half two, given that the championship will be suspended from November 13 to the beginning of January “.





COSTS AND SPONSORS

That of De Siervo and Ciccarese was an ‘exploratory’ mission. They talked about it with broadcasters and sponsors, because a similar project has significant costs. In the States the rights are owned by CBS Sports, which has invested heavily in Italian football, the logic leads us to think that it is the main suspect who is transmitting this tournament with all the outlines still clearly to be defined. And important sponsors will also be needed to cover the travel costs of the 20 Serie A clubs, initially informed during the last A meeting held at the Sheraton in Milan at the end of January. 20 companies are 20 hotels, 20 airplanes, 20 movements of thousands of people including footballers, staff and employees of the various clubs. How to support it all? “We are thinking at two speeds – continues Butti -. A plan is the structure of the organization of the tournament, the setting up and the logistical part, which has a fundamental component. On the other hand, there is the cost structure that must support. and bear the investment: it must cover the costs and generate revenues “.





THE STRUCTURE OF THE TOURNAMENT

The tournament structure tries to clarify it Butti. “About twenty days in all. This one and a half-two month break requires a sort of pre-season, also because from January to June it will be a tour de force. So we thought of structuring a tournament with an initial group stage and a follow a tennis scoreboard with quarter-finals, semifinals and final “. It all starts with a question. “We asked ourselves a sporting question. What to do to keep the players’ level of preparation high during the break? The boys have to work but also play games, because in fact it would be a pre-season. The tournament will last about twenty days, or a period conspicuous work and matches, which will allow everyone to arrive in January on par with those who will participate in Qatar. We would follow the flow of the World Cup with a tournament and then resume with the preparation for the championship “. Yes, the ‘World problem’. We’ll get there shortly.





THE STATES GOAL AND THE NBA MODEL

The idea that the League of A is working on is to play this tournament in a facility in the United States that will allow the 20 clubs to ‘live’ and play, and train, in fact in the same place. All along the lines of what happened in 2020 with the NBA ‘bubble’. Butti explains: “At that moment we were in direct contact with the American basketball league. NBA took the best of the different protocols, we were the ones to study the most. There were 124 games to recover and the 3 of the Italian Cup: we are the last to to have left and we have succeeded “. And so did the NBA, with the ring won by the Los Angeles Lakers.





THE WORLD ‘PROBLEM’ AND THE SOLUTION OF THE LEAGUE

In the States, the project has been received very positively but there are clear obstacles now along the way. The first is to understand the feasibility of such a tournament, even with players not called up, at the same time as the World Cup in Qatar. The regulation is clear: the only obligation for the national leagues is to ‘free’ the players but nothing prevents them from organizing tournaments or even playing championships. A clear example is the MLS and the J-League which, for scheduling reasons, played their championships at the same time as the summer World Cup. This time Qatar coincides with the European football calendar and for this reason the League has studied this ambitious tournament. “We have been careful to structure the tournament – clarifies the Head of Operations of the League -: for a League, the only regulatory obligation is to release the players. The second obligation is ‘commercial’, that is not to go simultaneously with the World Cup. for this reason, we have structured the schedules so as not to go simultaneously with the Qatar matches. It is a festival that leaves space for several times and we tried to occupy the windows in the best possible way. The last match of the American tournament would be at 22 Italians and there would be no retransmission problems for our audience “.





AN AMBITIOUS PROJECT

If the feedback collected from most of the Serie A clubs is positive, even after the initial announcement of De Siervo at the end of January, Butti and Lega A want to specify, about the tournament that “nothing is generated that can make obscurity. or create damage to FIFA or to other institutions. “Reactions are now awaited, after the publication of this Tuttomercatoweb special. now for all to see The game has just begun.