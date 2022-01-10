the leakers of SW Eclipse and Battlefield 2042 speak

While pre-orders for the three new DualSense colorways open, rumors about an upcoming appointment with a PlayStation State of Play.

To relaunch i rumor is in particular the well-known videogame insider active as “AccountNGT“. After having correctly anticipated many of the details relating to the characteristics of Star Wars: Eclipse, an adventure in development at Quantic Dream, the latter now returns to the charge, piquing the curiosity of the videogame community during a Q&A session with its audience. on Twitter.

During the appointment, as you can check below, AccountNGT in fact, he reiterated that the time to witness a new one would be approaching PlayStation State of Play. According to the insider, the beginning of 2022 should be able to offer the public a communication appointment signed by Sony. However, no more precise details have been indicated regarding the announcement or transmission dates of the alleged State of Play. AccountNGT however, he guaranteed that, once the live broadcast is officially confirmed, he will have “lots of information to share“about the show schedule.

To relaunch the message, he also thinks about it Tom Henderson, a well-known insider who has anticipated with particular meticulousness many details about Battlefield 2042. According to the latter, the State of Play should be broadcast in the course of the month of February 2022, but not only. According to the insider, the public should in fact expect an event of particular importance.

Obviously, at the moment there is nothing left to do but wait for any confirmations or denials from Sony: the videogame giant will be really preparing for a PlayStation State of Play of early 2022?