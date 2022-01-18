the least crowded destination to go to is the island of Aruba



The 9 photos that will make you fall in love with Aruba

Since last October, the Ministry of Tourism in Italy, in agreement with that of Health and Foreign Affairs, has established that Italians can travel to some selected non-EU countries that are considered safe, and that they have thus become part of them. so-called tourist corridors.

Among these there is also an earthly paradise which is Aruba. There is not much talk about it because getting there is not as simple as going on the Red Sea or in the Dominican Republic. In fact, there are no direct flights from Italy, the easiest way to go is to fly via Amsterdam with KLM, alternatively go to the United States from where several direct flights depart (stopping in the USA, however, involves filling in and payment of the ESA and undergo the anti Covid measures required by the country which may be different from those required in Europe).

Why go to Aruba

Aruba has never been a mass destination and perhaps, precisely for this reason, that you can go there with a lot of ministerial authorization has passed a bit into the background, yet it should be absolutely taken into consideration, because once you arrive, certainly not you will find crowds of tourists, but a place that is very close to heaven on earth. A few Italians went there last year, the number of arrivals was slightly lower than in 2019, even before the pandemic, so tourism here too is slowly recovering.

Those who need to switch off, not think too much about the pandemic, stress and finally take off the mask outdoors to breathe fresh air can do it here. In front of a postcard view or a breathtaking sunset. This little island of the Southern Caribbean offers many ideas for those looking for open spaces and the heat to be able to fully enjoy them.

Not just (dream) beaches

In addition to the wonderful beaches, one of all the one inhabited by a colony of pink flamingos, Flamingo Beach, one of the most instagrammed in the world, on the island of Aruba there are several paths for those who want to venture out and regenerate themselves among unspoiled nature.

20 percent of the island’s surface is covered by Arikok National Park where there are more than 30 kilometers of paths that wind among the cacti. Also suitable for children is the Cunucu Arikok Trail. Along the trail, specimens of local flora are marked with informative wooden signs and, at the end of the loop trail, a restored former plantation, called Cunucu Arikok, tells the story of how Aruban farmers once worked and lived. The Miralamar Trail instead, it offers spectacular views that embrace both coasts, mining shafts dating back to the 19th century “gold rush” and the remains of an old cultivation site, Masiduri, where fruit trees and eucalyptus were grown.

Instead, it leads straight to the sea Rooi Tambu Trail, obtained in the bed of a river. In a stretch of the path, the side banks rise significantly on both sides created a very special effect. Along the way it is fascinating to admire how the environment changes as you get closer to the sea: the arid surroundings, the old and gnarled watapana trees, the aloe, the cacti and the dense bush give way to the coastal breezes, the sandy soil, mangroves and raisin trees. At the end of the trail you are rewarded by the sight of Dos Playa, a beautiful white sand bay very popular with local surfers.

But the beaches …

Going to Aruba and not hitting the beach would be a real crime. In addition to Flamingo Beach, which if there is one crowded it will be just that, there are many others. Among the most beautiful are Eagle Beach, one of the whitest beaches in the world, which was recently named the third best beach on the planet: a two-mile long stretch of sand with plenty of room to stretch out, keeping the appropriate distances. Then there is Baby Beach, instead, which is a large lagoon inlet with space for swimming where the seabed is low and therefore also suitable for children and snorkelling, in complete safety and tranquility.

What to see in Aruba

Not just nature. Aruba was a land of conquest. Spaniards, Dutch and so on and so forth. Everyone left something behind. That is why, despite being a small island, there are several interesting historical sites to visit. First of all Oranjestad, the capital of Aruba, a town founded in 1636 by the markets of the Dutch West India Company. Among the characteristic pastel-colored houses you can lose yourself in the local culture.

On the far northern tip of Aruba, the California Lighthouse marks the border between the Caribbean and the desert. Here, in an arid landscape, Bushiribana, la ghost city where gold prospectors once lived and which today is full of charm.

Delightful is the Alto Vista Chapel, the first church in Aruba that stands on top of a hill from which you can admire a breathtaking view. To reach it, you have to go to the northeastern end of the island, but it’s worth it.

The entry rules for going to Aruba

To go to Aruba, as for any trip abroad starting from Italy, especially to board a plane, the Green Pass is mandatory. It must be obtained thanks to the two doses of the vaccine or the recovery from Covid.

Then you need a molecular or antigenic test that gives a negative result, carried out in the 48 hours prior to departure.

If your overseas stay exceeds seven nights, you need to undergo an additional molecular or antigen test on the island.

Before returning to Italy, in the 48 hours prior to boarding, it is necessary to undergo a molecular or antigenic swab with a negative result.

Upon arrival at the airport in Italy, it is also necessary to undergo a further molecular or antigen test, with a negative result.

A “Visitor’s Guide to a Safe & Happy Aruba Trip” has been created that provides important safety information and advice and requirements for each stage of the journey, prior to departure until arrival at the airport, activities on the island and even more.