The Leeve, the COOLEST apartments in Tel Aviv are these

Israel’s capital is a hotbed of trends, cool places and sites that well deserve a separate guide. It has become one of the fashionable destinations. And some of those who go there, enjoy a stay in one of the COOLEST apartments in Tel Aviv. Your name? The Leeve. Come and see.

The apartments are located in Neve Tzedek, the bohemian neighborhood par excellence of Tel Aviv, and where businessmen, actors and architects live. Here you will find the best coffee shops, the fashion boutiques, the COOLEST restaurants. Jazz clubs, designer shops, art galleries… Actress Gal Gadot is one of the residents of this neighborhood who rose from her ashes. First of all, it was the area to which the richest families in the city moved. After being abandoned, Neve Tzedek enjoys a second life becoming the fashionable area.

But… What is the story of The Leeve? It was in 1913 when this villa emerged, which has been converted into a building that houses eight spectacular apartments. That yes, to find what exists now, they have been eight years of remodeling. And the result is noticeable. Inspired by the Bauhaus but also in the feeling of being at home away from home. Something that we usually look for when we travel but that we do not always find. At The Leeve, in any of its magnificent apartments, it happens. Their names? Bird’s Eye View -with two terraces with 360º views and 150m2-, 07 o Moderne Eloquence -with 125 m2-… Large apartments, high technology and designer furniture to enjoy the best stay in what they call ‘The White City ‘.

Yael Siso is the Belgian designer behind this transformationa little Europeanized, of the building and the apartments. Untreated cement walls -what they call organic walls-, warm wooden floors with their original texture and colour, large windows, minimalist lighting… In all the apartments the same common thread is breathed as far as design is concerned. And the geometric shapes are repeated in each of them. But each of them is different.

In each of the apartments we find pieces from big firms and designers: Saba Italia, Minotti, Nani Marquina, Kristalia, Baxter, Paola Lenti, Cassina, Bonaldo, Linie Design, Moooi, Moroso… But leaving the interior design aside, it is also important to talk about the building from the outside. This renovation of the building that we are talking about was carried out by Bar Orian Architects, following the guidelines of the organization in charge of the architectural preservation of Tel Aviv. The structure is original, every detail was made as in its beginnings… Although the addition does keep that contemporary aesthetic that we see. But that contrast also makes The Leeve interesting. The classic and the modern mix in this apartment building in Tel Aviv that has become the COOLEST in the capital of Israel.