The left-back can come from the Premier: it’s a duel with Inter

Napoli started the 2021-22 season with the aim of grabbing the Champions League, touched on at the end of last season. However, the Azzurri have amazed everyone in these first months, establishing themselves as one of the strongest teams in the league and applying for a fight for the top.

Thanks to a series of injuries and a loss of clarity, Spalletti’s men are now in third place after having also reached the top. The goal is well within the reach of the squad that Giuntoli intends to support in the winter session of transfer market.

In addition to the rumors that the agreement for the Tuanzebe plant is now in detail, it seems that Giuntoli is also looking for another profile. This is the left back, a long-term gap which, however, must now be filled.

According to what was reported by Niccolò Ceccarini in his editorial for TuttoMercatoWeb it seems that Napoli have their eyes on Lucas Digne. The French left-back currently plays at Everton and is interested in Napoli, to Inter and from Chelsea. THE blues currently seem to have an advantage, but the two Italian clubs would be monitoring the situation, with the Azzurri having already made one poll for the former PSG.