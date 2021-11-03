The left forgets the real anti-fascists

“Intimo-vos a renders-vos unconditionally”. Thus the commander of the Força Expedicioniera Brasileira to the army of the Social Republic and to the German army, on April 26, 1945 in Fornovo, south of Parma. It was the last battle of the Second World War here, and the Brazilians, allies of the Americans and the British, with 25 thousand men and 400 fallen, made a small but important contribution to the Liberation. A little further south, in the province of Pistoia, they also fought alongside the Resistance troops. Italy, and in particular the left, were grateful: between Pistoia, Pisa, Bologna and Parma, all red areas, there are often military cemeteries and monuments to the Brazilians sacrificed for us. We would therefore have expected, from the Anpi, the Democratic Party, the Italian Left, the Communist Refoundation (apparently it still exists), social centers, a special welcome to the president of Brazil, Bolsonaro, who came to commemorate the fallen of freedom ( the real ones, not those, however, never fallen, against an imaginary fascism). Instead an indecorous uproar was staged, a stampede of the local authorities, with a not just diplomatic rudeness, with the bishop of Pistoia harangue against the president of one of the most Catholic nations in the world, and then the so-called anti-fascism militant to challenge Bolsonaro, and while Salvini was there too, came to welcome him. This pitiful story confirms what we knew: first, that the left is now only the will to destroy the enemy, the so-called values ​​being only a pretext. Second, that if an act is performed by an enemy of the left, it loses any value. In this case, the enemy is Bolsonaro, the duly elected president of a great democracy, who on an official visit was to be welcomed as such, not as was done by the Tuscan region and the undersecretary piddino Bini. Why do they hate Bolsonaro? It is not known. Why did he extradite Cesare Battisti? Perhaps, but certainly because he is a “fascist”, and therefore he came to commemorate the Brazilian anti-fascists. It is clear that now even Flaiano is no longer enough to describe them, but we need Ionesco and the theater of the absurd but perhaps also Fantozzi’s Paolo Villaggio. And then: the right is asked to commemorate the Resistance. When she does, she is insulted and stoned, because the Resistance is “their thing.” And then, this distorted and proprietary idea of ​​”Resistance”, the right also leaves it to the so-called left.