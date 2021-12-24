The left returns to the attack: “At Christmas, treat yourself to a patrimonial”

The left once again brings into vogue the hypothesis of the establishment of one patrimonial to be applied to the accounts of Italians. And what better time than Christmas to combine the greetings addressed to taxpayers with the invitation to sign the bill to establish the now famous “Next Generation Tax”?

Greetings and assets

To infiltrate under the decorated trees is the national secretary of the Italian Left Nicola Fratoianni, one of the main supporters of the patrimonial project, together with the secretary dem Enrico Letta and the so-called “professor” Romano Prodi. “It is Christmas!” , joyfully announces the deputy in the message sent by newsletter to all the militants and supporters of the Italian Left. “I want to take the opportunity to wish happy holidays. And to suggest a gift idea, useful for you and for the whole country, especially for those who continue to pay for the crisis” , continues Fratoianni, with the clear intention of once again promoting the collection of signatures to deal with the accounts of the Italians.

“At Christmas we give away social justice. A signature is enough for the Next Generation Tax, our proposal for a popular initiative law for patrimonial property on great wealth, which reduces taxes to the popular classes and invests in the new generations “ . So here is the perfect gift, according to Fratoianni, to think about for these Christmas holidays: “At Christmas, let’s give ourselves social justice. Sign and have it signed online too” .

The “youth tax”

Sometimes they come back. Once again the left invokes the patrimonial, already experienced by taxpayers in 1992, when it was the Amato government that applied the bloodletting on the current accounts of Italians (now famous 6 per thousand on capital which, indeed, were already net of taxes ). All aimed at feeding the so-called “Next Generation Tax”.

“For the dowry for the eighteen year olds, I would be willing to come to terms also on the electoral law” , he had even declared Enrico Letta during an interview. A proposal espoused not only by Si and Pd, but even by the liberals, whose point of reference remains Mario Monti.

With the proceeds of the patrimonial, a hypothesis removed from the center-right and, for now, from the government, it would go to finance this maneuver. A five-year maneuver dedicated to young people between the ages of 13 and 17 who, at the age of 18, should cash a check worth 10 thousand euros. Among the primary requisites required is the medium-medium / low income of the family to which they belong, to be certified through the production of an Isee.