The leg exercise with which you will lose weight and work your abdomen at the same time | Health | Magazine

Doctors and nutrition specialists recommend their patients to follow a healthy diet in combination with a routine of physical exercise to lose weight. Although the activity and diet will vary depending on the person, anyone who wants to lose those extra kilos must abandon all types of sedentary lifestyle.

Even if you’ve done hundreds of crunches and held planks for what seems like weeks, you may not be giving your lower abs as much love as you’d like.

That’s why leg raises, also known as leg raises, deserve to be your new staple move in your ab routine, as LiveStrong recommends.

What is a leg lift? It is an abdominal exercise that consists of lying on the floor and using the abdominals to raise the legs towards the ceiling. Your back remains rooted to the ground at all times.

Do you want to try it? Here’s everything you need to know about the ab move you should try.

Five exercises that work the whole body at the same time

Leg Raises Lie on a mat, your hands placed under your buttocks. Put the ball between your feet. Lying on the floor, raise the ball with your legs straight, while keeping your abdomen contracted. Hold for a second. Then, in a controlled manner, slowly lower your legs back to the starting position. Repeat.

Leg exercises to lose weight

Leg raises:

Lie down on the floor with your legs pointing toward the ceiling and your arms by your sides.

Engage your core and tuck your tailbone in to press your lower back into the floor.

Keeping your torso tight, lower your legs toward the floor as far as is comfortable while keeping your lower back in contact with the floor.

Pause, then squeeze your abs to lift your legs and start again.

You can place your hands under your tailbone for more support, which is especially helpful if you have a sensitive lower back, Garcia says. If you feel any discomfort in your lower back, try reducing the distance you lower your legs with each rep. Try lowering them to 45 degrees and then back up.

Leg Raises Lying on floor level, on a mat with your hands at your sides, raise your legs straight together to form a 90° angle. Raise and lower them until you complete the series, without touching the floor.

Tips to lose fat from the lower abdomen

(I)