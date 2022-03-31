the legacy left by the Hollywood star and his best films

Related news

When last Sunday Uma Thurman, John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson appeared on the Oscars stage to celebrate the 28th anniversary of pulp fiction, many wondered from their homes why Bruce Willis was not with them. Yesterday we discovered why when the actor’s family announced on social networks his withdrawal due to health problems derived from his diagnosis of aphasia. We will never again see in the cinema an unrepeatable star who defined the action cinema of the last years of the 20th century and whose legacy goes beyond the saga Crystal jungle which made him a well-known face throughout the world.

After a few early years in the industry surviving as an extra in final verdictsubstitute for Ed Harris in a Broadway play or an episodic character in Corruption in Miami, Bruce Willis’s career took off when he was chosen in a massive casting call to star with Cybill Shepherd in the series Moonlight. The couple’s bad relationship behind the cameras and the actor’s jump to the cinema made the eighties classic say goodbye after just four seasons. His performance as Detective David Addison Jr. earned him the two biggest awards of his career: the Emmy and the Golden Globe.

His first leading role on the big screen was in Blind Datea romantic comedy from Blake Edwards co-starring Kim Basinger. And then came John McClane, the character that would change his career forever.. The actor would never again detach himself from the iconic image with the sleeveless shirt stained with grease and blood with which he appeared in a film that conquered critics, the public and was even nominated for four Oscars.

Convinced that he was a star, Willis demanded 20th Century Fox pay him $5 million to appear in Crystal jungle. The industry reacted with stupor. Despite his success in Moonlight, the actor had not shown anything in a market as different as the film market. The studio agreed to their demands, although they initially opted for the Nakatomi Plaza building and not the actor as a commercial claim for the film. They were wrong. A star was born.

Over the next decade, Willis starred in two new adventures starring the cranky cop, he saved the world in Armageddon (the second biggest success of his career), gave the voice to the baby protagonist of look who’s talkingwas the commercial claim of pulp fiction and returned to distribute tow in the last boy scout and The fifth element. The actor could have simply given Hollywood what the public expected of him. Instead he tried to deconstruct his image with movies like 12 monkeys, A boy named North, Not a fool’s hair and the color of the night.

Some turned out well. Others did not, but they made it clear that Willis’s artistic and commercial pretensions went beyond exploiting the goose that lays the golden eggs. He even laughed at himself, as they made clear Death suits you good, false appearances and his metanarrative cameo in the hollywood game, where he played a fictionalized version of Willis himself alongside Julia Roberts. With her character in episodic in friendswhere he played Rachel’s weirdly sensitive boyfriend and Ross’s irate father-in-law, won his second Emmy.

In 1999 the greatest success of his career would come. In exchange for a percentage of the box office results, the actor agreed to star in the third film by an unknown director named M. Night Shyamalan. The sixth Sense It arrived without making too much noise and ended with 6 Oscar nominations and an extraordinary gross of 672 million dollars worldwide. 100 of them ended up in Willis’ pocket..

“Our chemistry is very good and we believe in each other a lot. He was my hero. When he was a kid, he had a poster of Jungle Glass on my wall. When he was writing The Sixth Sense, I remembered that poster and thought: What’s up with that guy? Could be Malcolm”, the director recalled in 2019, twenty years after working together for the first time. “I owe him a lot, I really owe him my career, to be honest. Who is lucky enough to write a movie at the age of 24 and have a superstar say yes and let them make it exactly the way he wanted?

Shyamalan and Willis would work together on three more films: the protégéa cameo in Multiple and Glass, the culmination of an unexpected trilogy. Between his first and last collaboration, the actor had to learn that he was no longer part of the first leagues of Hollywood.

Hart’s War, Tears of the Sun, GIJoe: Revenge and What a couple of cops were some of its resounding box office failures. Others, like 16 streets and The Slevin caseThey deserved better luck. Willis continued to appear on smaller-scale hits like Looper or Sin City: City of Sin and worked under prestigious authors such as Wes Anderson, Barry Levinson and Richard Linklater, but the shadows were already more common than the lights.

The relative disappointment of the fourth installment of Crystal jungle and the commercial and critical disaster of the fifth, A good day to die they made Willis say goodbye forever to his most famous character. It also didn’t help that his famously sullen character was getting harder and harder to handle on set.. Kevin Smith bitterly recounted how difficult it had been to work with him on What a couple of copsto the point where the star refused to pose for the movie poster.

2019 was the last year Hollywood gave Willis a chance to shine. before he entered the sad last phase of his career. The actor appeared in Brooklyn Orphansthe last film as director of his friend and partner of dubious reputation in the industry Edward Norton, and ended the story of David Dunn, the hero in spite of himself, in Glass. It was the last box office success for an actor with a filmography that has exceeded five billion dollars worldwide.

From there, the decline came. After the official announcement of his withdrawal, articles have appeared explaining that the actor’s illness was an open secret in Hollywood. From 2020 to today, the actor has appeared in 21 films of series B for which the actor would be charging about 2 million dollars even in those productions in which he only worked a couple of days. The consequences of his aphasia were so notable that the writers had had to simplify the dialogues of an actor who already needed the help of an earpiece to be able to shoot his scenes.

The Razzie tried to ridicule the professional drift of the actor this same year when they decided to create a new category: the worst performance of Bruce Willis in a 2021 film. It was not the first time that the awards dedicated to recognizing the worst in the industry looked at his career.

The star had already been named the worst actor of the year in 1998 for his work in Armageddon, Site status and Mercury Rising (Red Hot), but this special recognition should be a swan song for an organization that had long since fallen out of favor. Perhaps he never had it, as his unfortunate reaction on social networks to the latest news about the actor’s health makes clear. “The Razzies are truly sorry about Bruce Willis’ diagnosis. Perhaps this explains why he wanted to go out in a big way in 2021. Our best wishes to Bruce and his family”.

The careers and legacy of John McClane, Harry Stamper and Malcolm Crowe deserve better than a bad joke.

