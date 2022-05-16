The legacy, the invaluable resource in the entertainment industry

With the arrival of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Jurassic World: Dominion”, it becomes very clear that “legacy property” has become an invaluable resource for the industry of the game. entertainment.

The legacy, in these cases, refers to a character or title that recovers the essential values ​​of a property.

For example, the values ​​that Captain America represents went from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, as well as from Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). in the series in question or the tradition of Ghostbusters to a new generation in “Ghostbusters: Legacy”. The benefits of this way of managing properties are in:

nostalgia

By tapping into concepts that already exist, are familiar, and are loved by the public, legacy properties tap into nostalgia. For example, in the case of “Ghostbusters: Legacy”, the reference to the original characters and other elements of yesteryear, contributes and helps that audience not get lost, on the contrary, and also to build bridges between generations. Nostalgia has become an essential aspect of the Star Wars universe.

As a resource, nostalgia marketing takes advantage of the values ​​of the past, the appreciation for something that already exists and of which one has good memories. It can be done through aesthetic elements or specific references. It is essential that you play with it, but without feeling old and this leads to another benefit.

new values

To avoid feeling “out of date”, the legacy allows you to change the context, get rid of those aspects that no longer work and give them a modern twist. For example, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” introduces Clea (Charlize Theron) in one of the post-credits scenes, a character who takes on the legacy of Doctor Strange in the comics.

Although the change of courier has not yet occurred, it is clear that, with the change of gender, some aspects of what the role represents is changed, which will continue to be a magician. An even clearer case is perhaps that of Sam Wilson as Captain America. Now, the representation of American values ​​is a colored man.

It is not a minor change and is full of symbolism. James Bond is another case that not only responds to a character that evolves with a change of actor, but also to the entire universe that involves him.

brand reinforcement

Legacy properties allow brands to be kept alive, respecting their essential values, but adapting them to the new times. With this, brands can stay relevant, expand their segments and even get rid of those values ​​that are already uncomfortable for them.

A great example of how the legacy is preserved is the series “Doctor Who” that from time to time changes its appearance/protagonist and where the new incarnation can be completely different from the previous one. This is how the character has been embodied by mature men (William Hartnell, Patrick Troughton), young men (Matt Smith), a blonde woman (Jodie Whitaker) and soon by a black teenager (Ncuti Gatwa). The important thing is not how he looks, but what he represents.