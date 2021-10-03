the legal drama Disney + where banality reigns

In 2001 Julia Roberts she won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in Erin Brockovich – Strong as the truth. The actress played the one who gave the title itself to the film Steven Soderbergh, a young activist woman with three children, no husband and a million dollar cause to fight behind. No law degree for the champion of justice born in Lawrence, in the state of Kansas, proving that you can be a great citizen even without qualifications, simply taking an interest in people and trying to pursue with fairness in their choices.

A task that led the interpreter to one of the most important work experiences of his career, as well as to return the portrait of a woman who didn’t care about people’s judgment, but the common good. A picture that only a solid script and a balanced and never exasperating performance could give, completely absent in what wants to be an unprecedented version of the Erin Brockovich we know, in the serial form of Rebel available on Disney +.

That protagonist not at all gritty, but annoying

American series released in the country of origin in April 2021 and canceled in May of the same year, Rebel consists of a season, ten episodes and a protagonist really too over the top (as we had already noticed in our first impressions of Rebel) . Katey Sagal plays the role, once again provocative and low-cut, of the intrepid consultant who never stops in front of a no and able to bring everyone on their side, despite the impossible and stubborn character.

Here too, in the series of ABC, as it had been for the 2000 film, the protagonist who takes the name of Annie “Rebel” Bello and who is inspired by the life of the well-known Erin Brockovich is a tornado from which anyone comes out confused and bewildered, but who was determined and effective with Julia Roberts, he becomes snooty and irritating with Katey Sagal. The cause is certainly the charged acting of the interpreter, but it is impossible not to attribute the blame also to the flatness of a narrative in which every relationship and every event is outlined with too much clarity from the beginning, leaving no room not only for originality, but to a writing that can go towards something else that is not the generalist mold that constitutes the series. Rebel therefore turns out to be the typical homemade product that is easy to decipher, due to a succession of episodes and events in which the trace of melò that was perceived at the beginning gradually takes on an increasingly predominant path and in which the story ends up remaining completely wedged.

Final verdict: guilty of banality

There is superficiality in Rebel’s dialogues, in the trivialization of the relationships between the characters who try to hide behind a mask of utterly vacant intrigue and complexity. From the existence of Erin Brockovich the series takes the revisited events, a side of the personality that is reserved for the protagonist, but almost nothing is found of the energy of a woman capable of pulling an entire process in favor of those victims who have suffered because of the interests of large companies.

A wanting to take, emulate, which ends in the most predictable and shoddy verdict that can be hoped for: that of a series that will also have taken inspiration from it, but of which very little is perceived. Rebel is a bland and not at all exciting legal drama, which wants to sell as a tough and unstoppable protagonist what is in truth an annoying and disproportionate character. A series like many others, to confirm the non-particularity of his Rebel, that even if she can define herself as the winner in court, she cannot do it in the serialization room.