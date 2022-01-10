The legal rules of the metaverse and the taxation of NFTs

Neal Stephenson in the cyberpunk novel Snow Crash (1992), coined the term metaverse, which stood for one three-dimensional space within which physical persons could move and interact through custom avatars.

The Metaverse today represents the idea of ​​a parallel world, already in our present, in which blockchain and smart contracts, NFTs, cryptocurrencies and artificial intelligence allow a fusion between the real and virtual world.

And therefore in the context of a video game the player will be able to access a virtual shop of a real brand, try an article through your avatar, buy it and then have it delivered to the real world.

In this context, they will therefore be necessary new regulatory solutions in terms of privacy, intellectual and industrial property rights, ed also of tax authorities.

Metaverse: the legal challenges

A new law for a new world, in which the first question to be answered will be what are the sources of the law, where, according to the supporters of the code-based approach, the law (of the states) would not be there primary source of digital law, but rather the code, that is the set of software and hardware which regulates the functioning of the system.

As early as 1996, the judge Frank H. Easterbrook of the United States Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals suggested, moreover, to define the digital law as a separate segment of law studies.

A year later, in an article entitled “Lex Informatica”, Joel Reidenberg, an expert in information technology law, then pointed out how in cyberspace government law and regulation they are not the only source of rules production, since the technological capabilities and the design choices of the system impose specific rules to the participants.

Move commercial and social activities into a reality like the metaversor it would therefore set the physical world – where our legal systems exist and prevail – against the virtual world, where the code reigns.

In short, it will be necessary that i two systems, to live together, yes “Speak”.

Legal systems could then, for example, regulate companies active in the metaverse, to ensure that consumer protection rules are transposed directly into the code.

Ultimately, the law will have to rise to the challenge of ensuring that the code adheres to rules applicable in the physical world It is in the conventional cyberspace.

The alternative, certainly not desirable, is that the code rises to prevailing legal system, with private actors capable of depriving users of the protections developed by our legal systems over the centuries and which, however, will not always be suited to the circumstances that may occur in virtuality.

For this reason it appears more and more it is urgent to develop new specific legislation.

Also in order to preserve what is one of the most ancient powers of the state: fiscal power.

Indeed, it is difficult to exercise such power in a world without it real borders.

The legal rules of the metaverse and the taxation of NFTs

And in this context, for example, it is increasingly urgent to clarify what the method of taxation of NFTs?

THE non-fungible token (NFT) are cryptographic tokens based on the blockchain technology, which contain a right to a digital asset.

In practice, the owner of an NFT buys the digital certificate of authenticity “Incorporated” in the token itself.

For some time, however, there have been questions about taxation from the cryptocurrencies.

But here we are in a completely different context.

The primary characteristic of currencies is in fact that of being fungible, that is, interchangeable.

A banknote from 50 euros it is identical to another 50 euro banknote. And the same goes for crypto, even if they are in the digital field.

A NFT, on the other hand, by definition it is a Non-Fungible Token, not modifiable and not replicable.

It is that is a unique object.

For this reason, an NFT is from a fiscal point of view similar to more ad a work of art or a collector’s item.

So, when we talk about cryptocurrencies and foreign currencies we move in the field of financial investments.

On the contrary, when we talk about NFT, it is important first to understand if the trading of NFT it’s a habitual or occasional activity.

On the basis of what are the current rules of our legal system, in fact, if one / a few operations were carried out with NFT, without habituality, prevalence and without the intention to speculate, the capital gains would not be taxed, as happens in the position of the private art collector.

The occasional seller is then the one who buys works of art / NFT occasionally and resells them to make a profit.

That of collecting it is therefore not his main work, and therefore these incomes are not prevalent on the total.

In this case, we are not faced with a professional business, therefore, no business income is produced.

Any earnings, however, fall into the category of “Different income”, i.e. the income deriving from commercial activities not habitually exercised; and (again in the current system) the marginal taxation is applied in the RL part of the tax return.

The art dealer finally he is the one who usually and prevalently buys works of art with the specific aim of reselling them to make a profit.

In this case there is therefore habituality, prevalence and purpose of profit.

And since it is a professional activity, with current legislation, it produces business income, with consequent subject to VAT of the same operations.

Finally, in the regulatory silence and the practice of the financial administration, there remains the doubt regarding the correct treatment with reference to the tax monitoring obligations.

In fact, due to the intrinsic characteristics of these assets, there are no de facto criteria “Geographical location” abroad of the NFT, it would be difficult to configure the existence of such an obligation on the part of the holder.

With reference to the tax monitoring obligations, thearticle 4 of the law decree n. 167 of 1990 moreover, it provides that natural persons, non-commercial entities and simple and similar companies resident in Italy, which, during the tax period, hold investments abroad, or foreign financial activities, capable of producing taxable income in Italy , they must indicate them in the annual tax return.

But can NFTs fall within that definition?