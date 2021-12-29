the Legatus 2951 Pack costs only $ 40,000 – Nerd4.life

Cloud Imperium Games launched the Legatus 2951 Pack for Star Citizen, exclusive for Chairman’s Club members (fortunelli), which costs only $ 40,000. Of course, this is an offer aimed at those who want to further support the very long development of the game. Basically, the package includes only cosmetic items, the absence of which does not compromise the gameplay in any way.

The Star Citizen Legatus Pack is causing some debate for its price

Nonetheless, every time such an expensive object appears, the controversy surrounding the gestation of Star Citizen, which is about to touch its tenth year, is inevitable. Squadron 42, the single player fps spin-off of the main game, of which no one is known yet, has also disappeared from the radar release date, despite having been promised years ago.

Someone also pointed out that the 3.16 update saw fifteen of the eighteen promised new features reduced, a sign that, despite the years, development is still very slow. After all, with all the money that Roberts and associates have already collected, why run? Star Citizen has already generated more than $ 400 million in revenues. Who knows when we will be able to play a semi-final version.