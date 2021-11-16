The Legend of Zelda available with launch trailer – Nerd4.life

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda And available, as confirmed by the trailer launch published for the occasion by Nintendo, which illustrates the features and contents of the nice handheld.

Announced in June, Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda stands as “a real tribute to 35 years from The Legend of Zelda series. Dive into three timeless classics and save Hyrule with this stylish handheld console! “

The small console includes three episodes that are key to the franchise: “Always take them with you! Experience some of the most iconic adventures of The Legend of Zelda series with this retro-style console, suitable for gamers and collectors. You can choose between the English version and that Japanese of the titles included. ”

Amazon offer Game & Watch Zelda € 59.99 € 50.98 You see

Offering

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda

The Legend of Zelda

Discover Hyrule and defeat Ganon in the original 1987 title that gave birth to a legend.

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

Explore a massive underworld and aboveground world in this 1988 sequel, a fantastic side scrolling adventure.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Wake up the windfish in the original 1993 Game Boy version of the first game in The Legend of Zelda series for handheld consoles. Also available in French and German.

Down with moles

Hit the moles in Vermin, a classic Game & Watch, now with Link as the protagonist!

It’s time for heroes

What Game & Watch would it be without a digital clock and timer to interact with?