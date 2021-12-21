The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, how gameplay could change
Three patents have recently emerged concerning the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, of which still – let’s hope for a while – we don’t even know the “real” title. The long-awaited game is scheduled for 2022: given the importance of the work, and the information still lacking, we doubt it will arrive in the first half of the year.
Let’s make two important premises before continuing. First: the fact that these exist patents it does not imply that the information contained therein will necessarily be used in the game. This is a point to keep in mind: over time developers may change their minds and alter – or delete – what they have recorded. Second: this is unlikely to happen. The three patents concern actions that we glimpsed in the trailer of the last E3, they better illustrate how they work: if Nintendo has highlighted them in the short minute of the video, it means that they have a certain relevance. Moreover – at least in theory – there is little time left for the game, so sudden changes of course are unlikely.
Well, having made the necessary premises, let’s see together what these are three actions that could characterize the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Time reversal
This ability, which Link will likely acquire after obtaining the magic arm/ cursed / sealant, it was already quite clear from the E3 2021 trailer: in that case we saw the hero stop the fall of a sphere, which immediately began to retrace its “steps”, hitting enemies on the way back .
In this case, the patent adds nothing exceptional to what is glimpsed in the video. But it suggests two things. The first is that any object can be sent back in time, but only for a certain period: we do not know the amount that will be granted to us, but clearly there is a limit. The second thing that we seem to intuit, and that was hinted at but not revealed in the trailer, lies in a small detail of great importance: in the patent, power is applied to a barrel. Not to multiple barrels, not to the whole setting. In essence, the rest of the world will continue to move forward, while the “enchanted” object, he and he alone, will go back in time. By doing so, it will physically interact with all the other elements, which however will continue to be in the “present”: even the drop of the E3 trailer could be subject to this dynamic.
The possible consequences of this power on game design are hard to imagine. If, as we believe, it will be applicable to every object (or almost) of the game world, incredibly imaginative mechanics could arise: in addition to the repercussions on the combat system, there are possible environmental dynamics which could generate interesting situations, both with a view to solving some enigma, and in close interactive terms. Imagine being able to alter the course of a river, for example. It will be very interesting to understand how and when the power will be activated, but we are sure that, in line with the conceptual identity of Breath of the Wild, as much freedom as possible will be left to the players.
“Parachuting”
It seems that Fujibayashi, whose career we told you about years ago, wants to enhance every single cell introduced in Skyward Sword. In the latter game, as far as the free fall Link was spectacular, it was extremely limited, and tied to scenic / narrative issues. In the sequel to Breath of the Wild, gliding seems – on the contrary – a basic mechanic of the adventure, one of the keys to the “vertical structure” of the new Hyrule, made up of many flying islands.
There will be many aerial phases, and we don’t even know how high you can go up: for sure, however, you will spend a lot of time gliding down (without paragliders). The patent suggests interesting and varied game dynamics, and it is possible, given the care taken in the movements, that there will be various clashes with enemies (even in the air, yes).
Apparently, Link will be able to glide in various ways: with open arms, with open arms with his back facing the ground (what will the shot look like in this case? Will we see the hero in the face or the sky in the background?), in swoop.
A particular position of archery. You could create unique fights, using these actions well: let’s imagine that enemies will be designed specifically to exploit them. At the same time, challenging as they are, we have doubts that these mechanics can be integrated without complicating the control system.
Crossing of surfaces
This ability is a cross between the two just described: from the glide it resumes the connection with the “vertical” gameplay, from the temporal alteration the possible creative consequences on exploration. It is a move that had already been widely noticed in the trailer of the last E3, in the last scene: in the moment in which Link is projects upward, enters inside a rock, and reappears on the top of the surface, as if coming out of a trap door.
We imagine that the main utility of this action will be to “go up” the flying islands quickly, “piercing” them from below to reappear at the top. However, it will also be a skill, just like the temporal rewinding, extremely useful also from a puzzle-solving perspective: imagine how many intricate or alternative paths could be hidden on the ceiling of a dungeon.
Also in this case, the most interesting novelty that the patent suggests is “freedom of expression”. The action does not seem bound to a specific moment, but it can be used in full creative freedom by the player. This is why limits have been introduced: Link will only be able to cross a platform by respecting certain criteria. For example, the body will need to be perfectly under it, not near an edge. It will also be crucial the slope of the land that we are going to “drill”: it must be parallel to the ground, or in any case not very angled.
In short, the innovations introduced by the patents, which (we repeat) will not necessarily appear in the final game, are very, very interesting and stimulating. For two reasons, in particular. The first is that the actions seem to follow the philosophy of Breath of the Wild: they are not limited to a single execution, or to the linear solving of a puzzle. They seem to be powers that can be used in full creative freedom, like those of the Sheikah Tablet. Secondly, unlike the latter which were primarily “mechanical”, they are actions that we could define as “magical” (gliding excluded). They will create more imaginative situations, but at the same time they could prove to be more difficult to understand and use. We will know more next year.