The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, how gameplay could change

Three patents have been released regarding The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, which suggest how the gameplay could change: let’s find out together

Three patents have recently emerged concerning the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, of which still – let’s hope for a while – we don’t even know the “real” title. The long-awaited game is scheduled for 2022: given the importance of the work, and the information still lacking, we doubt it will arrive in the first half of the year. Let’s make two important premises before continuing. First: the fact that these exist patents it does not imply that the information contained therein will necessarily be used in the game. This is a point to keep in mind: over time developers may change their minds and alter – or delete – what they have recorded. Second: this is unlikely to happen. The three patents concern actions that we glimpsed in the trailer of the last E3, they better illustrate how they work: if Nintendo has highlighted them in the short minute of the video, it means that they have a certain relevance. Moreover – at least in theory – there is little time left for the game, so sudden changes of course are unlikely. Well, having made the necessary premises, let’s see together what these are three actions that could characterize the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Time reversal The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2: A time reversal patent image This ability, which Link will likely acquire after obtaining the magic arm/ cursed / sealant, it was already quite clear from the E3 2021 trailer: in that case we saw the hero stop the fall of a sphere, which immediately began to retrace its “steps”, hitting enemies on the way back . In this case, the patent adds nothing exceptional to what is glimpsed in the video. But it suggests two things. The first is that any object can be sent back in time, but only for a certain period: we do not know the amount that will be granted to us, but clearly there is a limit. The second thing that we seem to intuit, and that was hinted at but not revealed in the trailer, lies in a small detail of great importance: in the patent, power is applied to a barrel. Not to multiple barrels, not to the whole setting. In essence, the rest of the world will continue to move forward, while the “enchanted” object, he and he alone, will go back in time. By doing so, it will physically interact with all the other elements, which however will continue to be in the “present”: even the drop of the E3 trailer could be subject to this dynamic. The possible consequences of this power on game design are hard to imagine. If, as we believe, it will be applicable to every object (or almost) of the game world, incredibly imaginative mechanics could arise: in addition to the repercussions on the combat system, there are possible environmental dynamics which could generate interesting situations, both with a view to solving some enigma, and in close interactive terms. Imagine being able to alter the course of a river, for example. It will be very interesting to understand how and when the power will be activated, but we are sure that, in line with the conceptual identity of Breath of the Wild, as much freedom as possible will be left to the players.

“Parachuting” The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2: the different positions in flight It seems that Fujibayashi, whose career we told you about years ago, wants to enhance every single cell introduced in Skyward Sword. In the latter game, as far as the free fall Link was spectacular, it was extremely limited, and tied to scenic / narrative issues. In the sequel to Breath of the Wild, gliding seems – on the contrary – a basic mechanic of the adventure, one of the keys to the “vertical structure” of the new Hyrule, made up of many flying islands. There will be many aerial phases, and we don’t even know how high you can go up: for sure, however, you will spend a lot of time gliding down (without paragliders). The patent suggests interesting and varied game dynamics, and it is possible, given the care taken in the movements, that there will be various clashes with enemies (even in the air, yes). The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2: gliding with open arms Apparently, Link will be able to glide in various ways: with open arms, with open arms with his back facing the ground (what will the shot look like in this case? Will we see the hero in the face or the sky in the background?), in swoop. A particular position of archery. You could create unique fights, using these actions well: let’s imagine that enemies will be designed specifically to exploit them. At the same time, challenging as they are, we have doubts that these mechanics can be integrated without complicating the control system.