The Legend of Zelda: Fans want to see these actors as Link, Zelda and Ganondorf in the movie

nintendo Produces a live-action movie the Legend of Zelda, one of its most loved and recognized franchises in the industry. For this reason, players have high expectations going into the production and hope that the company will select the ideal actors to play the roles. Link, Zelda and Ganondorf,

In fact, the community You already have your favorite actors For documents. In the beginning, the fans had made it clear which actors they did not want to see in the film. Now, they share their favorite candidates to bring the iconic hero, the unbreakable princess, and the feared villain to life.

fans of zelda They fear that the film will flop due to these reasons

Who will Link, Zelda and Ganon be? Players already have their favorite actors

As soon as Nintendo confirmed the film, social networks were filled with comments about the actors who should star in the film. For the role of Link, one of the most mentioned actors is Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who you probably know. game of Thrones, Fans believe that this role will suit him without any problem.

Another favorite young actor is Nicolas Cantu, who has recently worked in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Also on the shortlist is William Gao, known for the Netflix series heart rate enhancer, Finally, a mention or two of Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas stranger things,

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Nicholas Cantu are favorites to become links

As far as Zelda is concerned, favorite actresses are Hunter Schafer (hunger games), Anya Taylor-Joy (queen’s stake) and Zendaya (Spider Man, Of course, fans also made some suggestions for Ganondorf.

Many believe that an actor like Idris Elba or Werner Herzog would be great to play the villain. At the moment, Nintendo has not released details about the cast, so the official cast of the film is still a mystery.

Hunter Schafer and Anya Taylor-Joy are among Zelda’s favorites

