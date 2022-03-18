The Legend of Zelda is trending on Twitter, we explain the reasons

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The Legend of Zelda It turned 36 years old last month and due to its popularity it remains one of the most active sagas in the daily life of the community. A good example of this situation is what is currently happening on Twitter, where the franchise has become a trend among Hispanic gaming communities. Why? Here we tell you.

The saga continues to give a lot to talk about

It is no secret to anyone that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild It marked a before and after in the industry, which allowed it to obtain the GOTY 2017 and reach a larger audience.

It is because of this that the latest installment of The Legend of Zelda it gets to be compared with different open world titles, so the discussion between fans of one game or another becomes quite heated, a situation that is currently happening with a very popular title.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild vs ELDEN RING

ELDEN RING is the most successful game of the year so far, achieving that other titles like Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Horizon Forbidden West they keep trying. However, FromSoftware’s game has conquered critics and users alike and advances as the main candidate for GOTY 2022.

What does this have to do with the Nintendo saga being a trend? Well, the community is in an active battle affirming that ELDEN RING took as an example The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and that without the latter, FromSoftware’s impressive game adventure would not have existed.

The launch of the indie TUNIC

another reason why The Legend of Zelda is the most talked about on Twitter, is that yesterday a new indie proposal called TUNICwhich is heavily inspired by the Nintendo franchise.

The tremendous similarity has made fans unable to stop mentioning every aspect in which the indie resembles or took inspiration from what was seen in Hyrule, not to mention that TUNIC It received a significant boost by being available from day 1 on Xbox Game Pass and much of the community talks about it.

Eiji Aonuma’s birthday

Last but not least, this March 16 was the 59th birthday of Eji Aonuma, director, producer and head of The Legend of Zelda. You know, the one who sometimes shows up to tell us that there’s still nothing to show for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

As you can see, these are the 3 main reasons why the Nintendo franchise has become a trend on social networks. Now it only remains to wait for the main reason for something like this to be caused by new information from the next installment.

What do you think of this trend? Tell us in the comments.

