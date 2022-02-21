The Legend of Zelda turns 36

In Japan it is already February 21, which means that The Legend of Zelda just celebrated its 36th anniversary. A universally acclaimed franchise by critics and audiences, The Legend of Zelda recently released an HD version of Skyward Sword for the Nintendo Switch; Months later, he also launched a very cute themed Game&Watch.

This year, fans of The Legend of Zelda still have a lot to celebrate: this week the Nintendo 64 classic The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. In addition, the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is also still scheduled for this year, with possible new details of it for this summer… For now, as the trailer below shows, it seems that The world of Hyrule will expand, and you will also be able to explore its vast skies in this new installment that, without a doubt, will arrive full of all kinds of expectations. Either way, we’re in a wonderful time to be a fan of The Legend of Zelda!

What do you think? What is your favorite anecdote about The Legend of Zelda for this 36th anniversary of the series? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments!