the legendary film is back today – Corriere dell’Umbria





Who knows if the Mediaset producers have put their hand to the programming by inserting a legendary saga that just happens to talk about America, mujahideen And Afghanistan. Of course, things were very different then: the Central Asian country was occupied by the Red Army and the brave American hero was fighting together with the Afghan people against the common invader. There were still no Taliban, fallen Twin Towers, wars to export democracy, women whipped on the street and regimes of oppression of individual rights. Those were other times: the times of the quasi pax americana. And the comparison with today’s state of the art, in the country of the stars and stripes, is nothing short of brutal. Who knows what he would think Joe Biden, reviewing it. The fact is that tonight on tv, Friday 17 September 2021, on Italia 1 there is Rambo, with Sylvester Stallone: a legendary film, extremely “pop” but also capable of dealing with complex issues, one above all the difficult reintegration into society of soldiers returning from the American wars (in the specific case, Vietnam, but the third chapter will be entirely dedicated to Afghanistan ). Let’s go and see the tram of this slightly seasoned film together, but still able to give emotions, especially to the new generations of kids who were born at the time of streaming.





Arrived in a small town in the North in search of a former fellow soldier from Vietnam, the war hero John Rambo is arrested for vagrancy by an arrogant sheriff. Rebelling against his brutality, Rambo flees to the mountains and is hunted down by the police. His perfect military preparation allows him to keep over two hundred men of the National Guard in check. Released in theaters in 1982, and directed by Ted Kotcheff, the film is based on a 1972 novel by David Morrell.





The absolute protagonist is obviously Sly, Silvester Stallone, in the role of the ferocious war veteran to whom everything seems possible. And to think that the American actor in the same year also came out with Rocky III, another legend of American cinema. A 1982 to be framed.



