The legendary saga of Game of Thrones officially arrives at HBO Max

This definitely seems to be the biggest premiere of 2022 on the HBO streaming service, and the title Game of Thrones is unknown to no one, since it genuinely became one of the most popular series internationally, perhaps even of the history, having references in shows like Drag Race, The Big Bang Theory or Parks & Recreation, being available to view from August 1.

To give you some context in case you haven’t seen the series yet, it follows nine noble families fighting for power and dominance over the mystical lands of Westeros, while an old enemy reappears after thousands of years. years of being hidden, which is a great threat to everyone.

Why should you watch Game of Thrones?

Also known as Game of Thrones, the series has an 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and if this doesn’t surprise you, we must remember that there are eight seasons of the show, which is a total of 73 episodes. Such a feat was not an easy thing to achieve, one of its strongest points being the script by David Benioff and DB Weiss, which is full of action, suspense, but above all genuine character development, which makes its incredible ability to adapt the story from the books written by George RR Martin.

Just think about what IMDB records that the series was nominated 632 times in different TV festivals, winning 387 of which 59 are a Primetime Emmy. Of course, the categories of costumes, drama, special effects and actors stand out, who we particularly believe are the true masters of the series, with brutal performances carried out by Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Lena Headey and Sophie Turner, among many. plus.

Eo yes, we are not responsible for the impressions of the end of the series, which caused controversy once the public had the opportunity to see it, which has led to the eighth and final season of the series is described as “disappointing”Well, it feels rushed and bittersweet for one of the most legendary and progressive series on television.

The premiere of the long-awaited spin-off

It is no coincidence that Game of Thrones finally reaches some regions, and it is that the directors of HBO Max have all their faith in The House of the Dragon, a spin-off of the series that will be released on August 21, 2022 at the international level. This new story will serve as a prequel, as it is set 2000 years before the events of the first season starring Clarke.

The House of Dragon adapts the book Fire and Blood, and its first season It will also have 10 episodes. and will star Starring Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel and Rhys Ifans.