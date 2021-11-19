the legendary “Staples Center”, home of the Lakers, becomes the “Crypto.com arena” – Corriere.it

from Flavio Vanetti

Aeg Worldwide, the owner of the facility, has sold the rights to the name to a Singapore-based cryptocurrency company. Vanessa Bryant’s indignation

It would seem that there is no more religion, were it not for the sport that has been regulated by money for some time. And this also applies to the temples in which it is practiced. Is it so mortifying to know that a stadium or a sports hall changes its name because a sponsor arrives and offers a lot of money? In principle, no, but it depends on each plant. What will happen from Christmas onwards at the Staples Center, sports icon of Los Angeles (and not only that: inside there are also shows and concerts and even farewell steps, such as that of the last performance of Motley Crue), is certainly one of the exceptions: since its inauguration (1999) it was known with that name, with worldwide resonance and with aerial shots of the logo. Well, after 22 years of collaboration with the Staples company – specialized in office stationery – we change. There Aeg Worldwide, owner of the structure and company that long ago had been credited with an interest in the Milanese area of ​​Santa Giulia, where the PalaItalia will be built for the 2026 Winter Games, has sold the rights of the name to a cryptocurrency company of Singapore. Therefore Staples Center, from December 25th and from the basketball match between the Lakers of LeBron James and the Brooklyn Nets of Kevin Durant, the name of Crypto.com Arena will appear in its place.

Fans of the aforementioned Lakers and Kings of ice hockey (owned by AEG) are sure to be sad. Not so instead those of the gods Los Angeles Clippers, now bitter rivals of the Lakers, and destined from 2024 to move to the Intuit Dome in Inglewood and perhaps also those of the Sparks (the… female Lakers) who in turn should change the stadium. Business is business, we said, and 700 million dollars in 20 years can really authorize you to give up poetry (perhaps holding your nose) and suggest being pragmatic. But not everything goes so smoothly. On social media the supporters of the yellow-violet basketball and the Kings of hockey they are indignant to say the least and also Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, who disappeared in January 2020 together with her daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter accident took a stand. On Instagram he posted the photo of the Staples Center with this comment: Forever known as ‘The House That Kobe Built’, Forever known as the House that Kobe built. Place of baskets, feats and successes, but also of the moment of emotion because there – in addition to that of Michael Jackson – the funeral ceremony of the great basketball player was held. In short, the turning point is not exactly right for the widow Bryant. But Lakers supporters won’t even like an indiscretion that the Los Angeles Times revealed: it would have been the actor Matt Damon, partner of Aeg Worldwide and testimonial of the company, to lead the deal. Not negligible detail: a historic Boston Celtics fan and during a match of the 2008 final (Boston would have won the title by imposing 4-2 in the series) he was badly spoken of by Bryant and coach Phil Jackson. I wonder if Damon did it also for the aftertaste of spite against sports enemies, but in any case the choice of the cryptocurrency company sets a new record among the sponsorship agreements of the plants (to say: SoFi will pay 600 million to match the new football stadium Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers, while 500 million what Intuit agreed for the Dome near the airport) and goes in the direction of a company that invests heavily in sport: in the last year the Singapore nabobs have signed agreements with F1, the Ufc , our Serie A football, the Paris St. Germain and the Montreal Canadiens of the NHL, as well as appearing on the Philadelphia 76ers jersey. Maybe it was an inevitable decision, but the fact remains that saying let’s go to Crypto.com is not like saying let’s go to Staples. And it sounds bad too.