The lehendakari suspends his agenda after testing positive for covid

The lehendakari has suspended his entire schedule for the rest of the week after testing positive for covid. Urkullu, who had not been infected until now, suffered from “light symptoms”, for which he has undergone an antigen test that has confirmed the diagnosis. For now, he will remain at home as a precaution.

Urkullu presided over an event at the Lehendakaritza on the Basque educational system this Wednesday morning and was scheduled to attend the premiere of the documentary ‘Ertzainak’ in Bilbao this afternoon on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the founding of the Autonomous Police. The role of him will be assumed by the first vice-lehendakari and Security adviser, Josu Erkoreka, who was also going to be present at the meeting together with the second vice-lehendakari, Idoia Mendia.

The Lehendakari’s weekly agenda contemplated two plenary sessions for tomorrow and the day after. In the control session on Friday he had to answer four questions from the opposition leaders who, given the situation, will now be assumed by other members of the Executive.

Increase in infections



The social interactions of Holy Week and the end of indoor masks seem to have favored the reactivation of the coronavirus in the Basque Country. Osakidetza reported yesterday a significant increase, both in infections and income. The latest bulletin from the Basque Government includes the detection of 5,474 positives in the last seven days. There are 2,272 more than those notified on April 19, Easter Tuesday and the last day on which it was mandatory to use the mouthguard indoors. Since that day, infections have skyrocketed in Euskadi by 71%.

The number of infections released by the regional Executive is an estimate because, since the “flu” of covid and the changes applied to the surveillance strategy, Osakidetza, as a rule, only tests people with symptoms who are over 60 years old, pregnant or immunosuppressed. Therefore, the actual levels of transmission in society are higher than those reflected in official data. The most adjusted to the current situation of those published by Salud would be the accumulated incidence shown by the population over 60 years of age. It stands at 846 points, 176 points more than those reflected by this same parameter a week ago.

In hospitals, the rebound in people admitted with a positive test is also important. It has gone from the 264 infected by covid in the plant at the beginning of last week to 317 this week. This is a 20% increase. Despite this significant rise, the number of hospitalized yesterday in the Osakidetza centers was very similar to that published just two weeks ago. We will have to wait a few days, therefore, to find out if this increase in patients is something specific or if today’s data is the beginning of a change in trend in hospitals.

Only eleven critical patients



In ICUs, on the other hand, the situation is one of stability. Yesterday they treated 11 covid patients in critical condition, one less than last Monday. This increase in covid patients has not arrived there. And it is these units that mark the severity of a disease that is less virulent at this stage than in previous phases of the pandemic. High vaccination has been key in this – 93% of the general population has the complete guideline -, to which is added the protection against serious conditions generated by a previous contagion and the fact that the current variant, omicron, be less aggressive than its predecessors.

The bulletin also includes the death of 17 new people due to covid. There are eight fewer deaths than those reported the previous week.