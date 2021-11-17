The Leo Ortolani exhibition from 19 November 2021 to 10 January at the Municipal Library of Caserta

Comicon Extra lands in Caserta with the exhibition of Leo Ortolani by title “I flex my muscles and float in the void“, Which will be inaugurated on November 19 at the Municipal Library “Alfonso Ruggiero” and will close on January 10, 2022.

Leo Ortolani, one of the best known Italian humorous authors and creator of the cult character Rat-Man, created in collaboration with ASI – Italian Space Agency three graphic novels with the aim of disseminating the exploits of humanity in space through the Ninth art. For the first time the tables of the trilogy become the protagonists of an exhibition on the occasion of the release in the bookstore of the book Blu Tramonto, published by Feltrinelli Comics.

On November 19th, at 11.30, Leo Ortolani will meet the public for the vernissage of the exhibition, in the company of the Mayor of Caserta Avv. Carlo Marino, of the President of CIRA Giuseppe Morsillo, of Francesco Rea of ​​ASI, of Prof. Lucia Monaco former Councilor for Culture of the Municipality of Caserta who made the exhibition possible, of the General Director of Comicon Claudio Curcio, as well as the Director General for Cultural Policies and Tourism of the Campania Region, Dr. Rosanna Romano.

The exhibition, created thanks to the support of the Campania Region, in collaboration with the Municipality of Caserta and the publishers Feltrinelli Comics and Panini Comics, presents the adventures in space of one of the incarnations of Rat-Man, the famous superhero of Leo Ortolani, through a selection of tables, sketches and images from the successful trilogy composed of graphic novels.

A saga of hilarious comic documentaries dedicated to space. From the history of the conquest of space to the landing on the moon, up to the most recent exploration of Mars, Ortolani tells the great achievements, the protagonists and the paradoxes of extraordinary technological and scientific feats, also alongside astronauts and testimonials such as Luca Parmitano and Paolo Nespoli, and in collaboration with the Italian Space Agency and the European Space Agency.

Comicon Extra, of which the Leo Ortolani exhibition is part, is a project to promote the culture of comics throughout the Campania region, conceived in 2020 as an alternative to the International Comicon Festival during the Covid-19 emergency and realized thanks to the contribution of the Campania Region .

The exhibition “Flex my muscles and float in the void” will be open from November 19 to January 10 at the Caserta Alfonso Ruggiero Municipal Library in via Capitano Laviano. Hours: Monday to Friday from 9.00 to 19.30, Saturday from 9.00 to 13.30. Free entry.

The Blue Sunset Graphic Novel

Is there life on Mars? Yes, and it’s wonderful. For an astronaut on a mission, far from Earth and with the only company of a hallucination from the face of Nicolas Cage, finding life will totally change his. After all, on the Red Planet, the sunsets are blue. How can you admire them in solitude? The last frontier of space exploration becomes the setting for a poignant, unforgettable, hilarious love story (and more).

224 pages – 22.00 Euro

The author

Leo Ortolani, born in Pisa in 1967 and moved to Parma after a year, is one of the most important and appreciated Italian cartoonists. His works, with an ironic and pungent style, have earned him numerous awards.

His debut takes place in 1989, when for the Spot series of the Comic Art publishing house he publishes the first story of what will become his most famous character: Rat-Man. The short story RAT-MAN, in 1990 earned him the “Spot” award as “Best new screenwriter”.

From this moment, Ortolani began his collaboration with the fanzine Made in Usa, for which he created other stories of Rat-Man and an appreciated cycle of four stories about the Fantastic Four. In 1997, Panini Comics (then Marvel Italia) began the regular publication of the character’s stories, through the Rat-Man Collection series. The collection of film reviews was published in 2016 by BAO Publishing in the volume Cinemah presents – The darkness in the room, which was recently followed by Cinemah presents – The darkness strikes again.

In 2017, Ortolani publishes There is space for everyone (Panini), in collaboration with ASI (Italian Space Agency) and ESA (European Space Agency). In 2018, for BAO Publishing, he created the graphic novel Cinzia, which stars the homonymous and beloved character from the Rat-Man saga.

Leo Ortolani has won several times all the main comics awards in Italy. Feltrinelli Comics has published Luna 2069 (2019), Everything will be fine (2020) and Sunset Blue (2021).



