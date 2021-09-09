the lesbian kiss between Nicole Kidman and Tiffany Boone is pure sensuality

In episode five of the television adaptation of the thriller novel Nine perfect strangers, Masha confronts Delilah, one of her employees. During the discussion, Delilah begs Masha to sleep with Yao, her boyfriend and third counselor of Tranquillum House. However, what arises in the viewer is the curiosity for the inevitable sexual chemistry that explodes between the two women, who soon share a passionate kiss.

To exchange kisses were the characters of Nicole Kidman and Tiffany Boone, chosen to interpret the two of the protagonists. Nine perfect strangers is a television miniseries conceived by David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth and based on the 2018 novel of the same name, written by Liane Moriarty. The plot revolves around nine strangers who go on a luxurious spiritual retreat for ten days, with a luxurious spa where calm and tranquility reigns. Despite the beauty of the place – which seems to inspire relaxation from every brick of the structure – the resort is exactly the opposite of what guests imagined, who will soon discover many mutual secrets and above all those of the owner of the structure, the mysterious and peaceful Masha, played by Nicole Kidman.

Loading... Advertisements

Alongside Kidman – who plays the founder of the resort -, we find actors of the caliber of Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Michael Shannon, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, Melivin Gregg, Tiffany Boone (who instead she plays a model employee who has a romantic relationship with Yao), Manny Jacinto and Zoe Terakes. The miniseries consists of eight episodes in all and will air until the end of September. Each episode will air here in Italy – starting August 20 – on the Prime Video streaming platform.

Read also Jean Paul Belmondo and that stroke that hit him 20 years before his death: the serious consequences did not stop his will to live