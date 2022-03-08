The lesser-known benefit of resistance exercise

aerobic and resistance exercise. A good routine includes both, because they provide different health benefits. The most “popular” of each: weight management and cardiovascular protection on the one hand, and muscular strength training on the other.

It is also known that among the multiple contributions of physical activity is that of promoting good rest. And although this “effect” is usually associated with aerobic exercise (walking, running, cycling), a new study threw up surprises in that regard.

The work, which was presented on the sidelines of a recent American Heart Association (AHA) conference, found that resistance exercise may be higher to aerobic exercise as an alternative to sleep better.



Physical exercise promotes good rest. Photo Shutterstock.

Sleep, key to health

“It is increasingly recognized that getting enough sleep, particularly a high quality sleepit’s important for health, including cardiovascular health,” said Angelique Brellenthin, an assistant professor of kinesiology at Iowa State University and one of the study’s authors.

However, sleep disorders are becoming more common among the population. In Argentina, some surveys have shown that up to 8 out of 10 adults sleep poorly, either because they experience difficulties reconcile it or keep itor because they do not reach the recommended number of hours (between 7 and 8).

What are the risks of sleeping poorly? Previous research has confirmed that not getting enough sleep or having poor-quality sleep increases the risks of high blood pressure, high cholesterol and atherosclerosis, which occurs when fatty deposits build up in the arteries that can block blood flow and lead to heart attacks or stroke.

Not getting enough sleep is also linked to weight gain, diabetes, and inflammation, all of which can worsen cardiovascular disease. Sleeping too much or too little has also been shown to increase the risk of stroke, heart attack, and death.



A complete routine combines aerobic and resistance exercise. Photo Shutterstock.

aerobic exercise vs. resistance

Although aerobic activity is usually recommended to improve sleep, little is known about the effects of this type of exercise versus resistance exercise in relation to good rest, among other aspects.

The new study sought to contribute some knowledge in this regard. The researchers recruited nearly 400 adults who had three risk factors : overweight or obesity (a body mass index ranged from 25 to 40 kg/m²), they were sedentary and they had the high pressure (according to the levels of the United States to measure hypertension).

The participants were randomly assigned to not exercise (the control group) or one of three exercise groups (aerobics only, resistance only, or combined aerobics and resistance) for one year. Everyone in the exercise groups participated in 60-minute supervised sessionsthree times per week.

The aerobic exercise group could choose between treadmills, stationary bikes, recumbent bikes or elliptical trainers for their aerobic modality during each session. The researchers monitored their heart rates to keep them continuously in the range of moderate to vigorous intensity.

The resistance exercise group completed their sets and repetitions in 12 resistance machines to work all major muscle groups in one session.

Machines included leg press, chest press, lats, leg curl, leg extension, bicep curl, tricep pushdown, shoulder press, abdominal crunch, lower back extension, torso rotation, and abduction Hip. Participants performed three sets of 8 to 16 repetitions at 50-80% of its maximum.

The combination group did 30 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous intensity aerobic exercise and then two sets of 8 to 16 repetitions of resistance exercise on 9 machines instead of 12.

Study participants completed a variety of assessments at baseline and at 12 months, including the self-reported Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI), which measures sleep quality.

The researchers also measured the sleep duration; sleep efficiency (how long one is actually asleep divided by the total amount of time the individual is in bed); sleep latency (how long it takes to fall asleep after lying down); and sleep disorders (how often sleep is disturbed by things like being too hot or too cold, snoring or coughing, having to go to the bathroom, or feeling pain).

Lower scores indicate better sleep quality, ranging from 0 for the best sleep to 21 for the worst sleep possible. Scores greater than five are considered “poor quality sleep.”



Aerobic exercise also improves rest. Photo Shutterstock.

What did the study find?

Among the main findings of the research is that more than a third (35%) of the study participants had poor quality sleep at the beginning of the study.

sleep duration. More than 4 in 10 participants were not getting at least 7 hours of sleep at the start of the study. Sleep duration increased by an average of 40 minutes over 12 months for the resistance exercise group, compared with an increase of about 23 minutes in the aerobic exercise group, about 17 minutes in the combined group, and about 15 minutes in the the group that did not exercise.

The sleep efficiency it increased in the resistance exercise and combined exercise groups, but not in the aerobic or no exercise group.

The sleep latency it decreased slightly, within 3 minutes, in the group assigned only to resistance exercises, without notable changes in the other groups.

The sleep quality and the sleep disorders improved slightly in all groups, including the group that didn’t exercise.

According to the authors of the work, the findings reveal that interventions focused on resistance exercises can be a new way of promote better sleep and improve cardiovascular health.

“While both aerobic and resistance exercise are important for overall health, our results suggest that resistance exercise may be superiors when it comes to improving sleep at night,” Brellenthin said.

“Resistance exercise significantly improved sleep duration and sleep efficiency, which are critical indicators of sleep quality that reflect how well a person falls asleep and stays asleep through the night,” he added.

He concluded: “If your sleep has gotten noticeably worse over the past two stressful years, consider incorporating two or more training sessions of resistance exercise into your regular exercise routine to improve your overall muscle and bone health, as well as your sleep.